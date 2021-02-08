Ohio University journalism Professor Mary Rogus announced she would be resigning from the Scripps College Scholarship Committee, following blowback on social media after she tweeted support of fellow journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango.
Last week, Rogus tweeted in defense of her colleague, Kalyango, who is at the center of a controversy surrounding whether he should be reinstated as a full professor after a Faculty Senate hearing recommended he be exonerated and be reinstated.
“The faculty cmte (sic) saw the truth abt (sic) a falsely accused accomplished Black scholar for revenge at a poor performance rating,” Rogus said in a now-deleted tweet. “As a survivor of real sexual harassment I’m furious for exploitation of #metoo & ECRC’s incomplete investigation. There was a lot more to this story now heard!”
Rogus deleted the tweet later, saying in a reply to a Scripps College alum that she had deleted the tweet because it reflected poorly on the school.
In a written statement to The Athens Messenger, Rogus apologized for the tweet, and said she never intended for her message to be construed as damaging to survivors of sexual assault.
“With all of my heart, I would like to express deep regret that my words caused hurt to other survivors of sexual misconduct,” Rogus wrote to The Athens Messenger. “That was not at all my intention, but clearly, I did not think through how my words would be perceived. I support and believe survivors and encourage them to come forward to report any behavior that they feel is unacceptable.”
Rogus also expressed regret for saying “real sexual harassment.”
“I truly regret using the label “real” related to sexual harassment,” Rogus said. “That is a personal experience that can only be defined by the individual. As a survivor of such a horrible ordeal in my early career, at a time when victims were not believed and there was no place to report, I’m encouraged that all survivors now have the chance to come forward and be believed, and that perpetrators cannot get away with this behavior anymore.”
Rogus, who is tenured and was chair of the Scripps College Scholarship Committee, announced at the end of the letter she would be stepping down from that position. The committee reviews scholarship applications at the college level for all five schools in Scripps College. Rogus remains chair of the School of Journalism’s Scholarship Committee, a separate board which reviews applications for scholarships awarded by the Journalism school each year.
“In an act of understanding and respect for those who were impacted by my words, I have resigned from the Scripps College scholarship committee so that others may serve,” Rogus wrote.
The resignation is effective immediately, Rogus told The Messenger.
One student, Olivia Gemarro, a senior studying English, creative writing and sociology/criminology, said she was deeply offended by Rogus’s initial statements on Twitter. Gemarro also added she has never interacted with Kalyango or Rogus, but believed their actions were damaging the Ohio University community.
“To see that comment surface, it was really disturbing honestly, I was taken aback by how boldly she could have tweeted something like that,” Gemarro said.
To show her displeasure, she and her friends took to the graffiti wall located near Baker Center and spray-painted her message on the wall, and called for both Rogus and Kalyango to be terminated from their positions.
That came after the original mural inspired by the controversy, painted by the Survivor Advocacy Program, was painted over by Lincoln Hall residents shortly after completion. Although Gemarro said she didn’t believe the Lincoln Hall’s behavior was malicious, but rather “tone-deaf.”
“To have ours covered up within less than 24 hours, it seemed a little tone-deaf — I kind of question the ultimate decision making behind the process,” Gemarro said.
Gemarro said she was glad to see Rogus had apologized and had stepped down as chair of the scholarship board, but added she believed it was only a half-measure.
She also told The Athens Messenger she felt the apology lacked sincerity to some extent, and took on the form of “damage control.”
“I am glad to see that she is facing the repercussions of her words, but I can’t help but see her resignation from the scholarship committee before any action could be taken against her as a means of ‘not facing the music’ to its fullest extent,” Gemarro told The Messenger.
Eddith Dashiell, the director of the Scripps journalism program, said in a statement to The Athens Messenger that Rogus’ comments do not reflect the Scripps college or Ohio University.
“I am not a regular user of Twitter and was not aware of the tweet until a student sent me a copy of it in an email message late Friday night,” Dashiell said. “Since then, I have heard from students and alumni expressing concern that the post was insensitive to the complainants in the sexual harassment cases.”
Dashiell continued, saying the need for First Amendment protections need to be balanced with the need to protect students.
“In this case, the need to protect our students so they will feel safe in reporting allegations of sexual assault without fear of retaliation,” Dashiell said. “We are taking every reasonable measure to support our students, colleagues and alumni who were offended, angered, or frustrated by the social media post.”
In a separate statement, Scott Titsworth, dean of the Scripps College of Communication, said he had been in discussion with Dashiell, and reaffirmed the college’s commitment to defending victims of sexual assault.
However, Titsworth also said the statements do not reflect the views of Ohio University or the Scripps College of Communication.
“We respect every individual’s right to free speech and will take every reasonable measure to ensure that members of our community can voice opinions in a proper way and without fear of retaliation,” Titsworth said in a statement. “We also recognize that there are potential repercussions from exercising those rights, and in this particular instance we will take every reasonable measure to support our students and colleagues who were offended, angered, or frustrated by the social media post.”
