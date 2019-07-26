One of the most important aspects of being a journalist is asking questions. Dr. Bob Stewart, director of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, reminded a group of high school students of this during the opening session of the 74th annual Scripps High School Journalism Workshop at Ohio University earlier this month.
A student in the crowd then asked where Dr. Stewart bought his shirt, which led to a story about him traveling in Cambodia with OU journalism students. That story eventually segued into Dr. Stewart talking about the three major industries of the Asian country: clothing, tourism, and agriculture. He pointed out that workers’ rights is an important story in Cambodia.
It seems the nearly 100 high school students from nine states just received their first lesson — how one inquiry can create countless story opportunities.
The four-day journalism workshop is one of the oldest such programs in the nation. Every summer since 1946, the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism has offered high school students and teachers the opportunity to interact with OHIO faculty and professional journalists while learning the latest techniques for journalism in a school setting.
“We’re just thrilled to have you here,” said Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis. “It’s great to have you as part of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. It is one of the most elite schools of journalism in the United States. … We’ve had 41 Pulitzer Prize winners that have come through the Scripps College, so it’s an amazing success story.”
Tim Sharp, director of the workshop and an OU journalism faculty member, told students that they would soon be mentored by world-class instructors.
“It’s a small world that we live in in journalism in regards to what track or approach you choose, so because you have the opportunity to rub shoulders with these people – do so now,” he added.
Workshop faculty included alumni, faculty from both journalism and visual communication, staff from WOUB Public Radio and current OU students practicing in the industry.
Thirteen OU alumni were among the workshop faculty and many return each summer to help, including Bobcat alumni and husband and wife, Barbara Perenic and David Jablonski.
Perenic is a photojournalist and picture editor for the Columbus Dispatch and Jablonski is the Dayton Flyers beat writer and photographer for Dayton Daily News.
Together, they’ve been presenting at the high school journalism workshop for four of the last five years. Perenic said one of the best parts of the workshop is connecting with other professionals, as well as those entering the business on the J-Crew, a group of student journalists at OU.
“I believe advancing in journalism is partially your skills and partially your personality,” she said. “A lot of great people helped me get to where I am now. Hard work and luck played their parts too; but this business is about people. We build relationships in the community and also within the industry.”
During the workshop, the students attended presentations on investigative reporting, diversity, coding, design and data journalism and covering suicide. They also attended five sessions focused on their chosen track: broadcast, magazine, news writing, photojournalism, sports, advertising and public relations, design, virtual reality video or podcasting.
On the final day of the workshop, the students presented their track projects to their peers. Lily Geiser, a student who participated in the news track, described how her group got to choose from three stories. The students then went to a press conference, recorded audio, transcribed it and wrote their stories.
Emily Gold was a part of the photojournalism track, where they used a lens to document their subjects.
“Photo-j is taking pictures of people and telling their stories through these pictures,” she explained before her group showed a slideshow of their work. “I’m really proud of everyone here, they did an awesome job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.