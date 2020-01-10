Athens County Probate-Juvenile Judge Robert W. Stewart has been named the recipient of The Presidents Award by the Ohio Association of Juvenile Judges.
The award was presented to Judge Stewart at the Association’s winter meetings in Columbus. Judge Stewart was recognized for his “extraordinary contribution to the pursuit of justice” in and out of the courtroom.
In addition to his direct responsibilities to the Athens County Common Pleas Court, Judge Stewart serves on the state-wide committees on juvenile and probate law and procedure, is a frequent faculty presenter at Ohio Judicial College programs and supports local programming impacting education and opportunities for youth.
Judge Stewart is beginning his eighteenth and final year as a full-time judge in Athens County.
The Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges consists of common pleas judges with juvenile court jurisdiction. The Association holds two meetings each year for members to discuss matters of concern, exchange ideas and interact with fellow juvenile court judges.
