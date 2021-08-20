The judging of the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills competition concluded with a question and answer portion on the second night of the festival.
Each of the six contestants was brought on stage where they twirled for the crowd in hopes of being their next queen. A new queen and her court will be crowned tonight following the conclusion of the Grande Parade.
Prizes for the winners include a $2,500 scholarship for the queen, a $500 scholarship to the first runner up, and a $250 scholarship for the second runner up. Each winner will also receive a crown, sash, bouquet and plaque.
Recognition for Miss Congeniality, an award selected by contestants, and a Formal Gown competition will be announced tonight as well during the coronation ceremony.
Contestant Alexis Drake, 17 of Athens, responded that she would buy her mother a new house and car when asked what she would do with a million dollars, saying “She would deserve that for sure.”
17-year-old Athens resident Autumn Johnson told the crowd about her favorite family memory, mud running with her uncle on her 15th birthday.
A question asking who is most influential in her life went to 20-year-old Nelsonville resident Morgan Clark, who went on to speak highly of her mother.
“She does absolutely everything for me, even when I probably don’t make her in the best of moods,” said Clark. “She still feeds me. She still puts a roof over my head. And she loves me unconditionally.”
Mayzie Black, 20 of Logan, expressed her gratitude that even during COVID, attendees of the festival could still celebrate together. Her question was what her favorite season is and why to which she answered fall because of football games, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating.
“Trick-or-treating is my favorite thing to do,” said Black. “I have a nine-year-old best friend and we go every single year together.”
Shae McChristian, 17 of Nelsonville, got emotional telling the crowd about how if a fire were to break out in her home and she could go back for one thing, she would go back for her dog.
“My dog is my emotional support animal and she’s been there for me through everything. Through the ups and downs and all the hard times,” said McChristian.
Jolene Mathena, 16 of Albany, got the last question of the evening, asking her what app she would delete from her phone. Her response centered around the app Instagram and the impact it can have on its users.
“As many of us know, there’s a lot of toxic energy on there, a lot of comments that make you feel self conscious,” said Mathena. “I don’t really need that in my life. I’m very happy and confidant with my skin and I don’t want that negativity.”
All six contestants, along with the 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills Queen Hannah Tolliver and her first attendant Sophia Bailey, huddled together and performed the Parade of the Hills theme song — with lyrics that celebrate the City of Nelsonville and its people— as members of the crowd sang along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.