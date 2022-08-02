With a sudden upswing in blood donations in the last part of July, the American Red Cross (ARC) is hoping August will be an even better month as local residents get back to town following their summer vacations.
According to Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties chapter of the ARC, the number of donations in the last half of July resulted in the figures actually going up for this county.
That follows a few months of low numbers and urgent requests for blood donations.
“In Athens we are not down overall for the month right now and are actually on track to make our goal for patients in need. This was greatly helped by the drives we had last week that came in at or even over their goal for donations,” Staley said.
The majority of the final Athens County drives actually saw numbers either meeting or exceeding their goals.
The event at the Baker Center saw 42 donations from a goal of 25. The Athens Red Cross chapter saw similar results, with 32 donations, which was 9 above the goal set of 23.
Events at the Stuart Opera House and Christ the King Church both met their set goals of 24 and 25, respectively.
The final ARC chapter drive also was deemed a success, though the numbers were slightly off goal.
“(Last Wednesday) we had an Athens Red Cross drive come in at 23 units out of our 25 goal, which isn’t too bad,” Staley said.
While many reasons contribute to a lower donation rate during the summer months, Staley couldn’t exactly pinpoint a specific reason as for the rise last month.
“If I am being honest, I am not sure why the sudden incline. I suspect this had to do with increased media coverage/community support, but I was actually worried about some of these drives originally,” she said, noting that May, June, July, and early August are usually the hardest times for us to get donations in Athens. This is due to the students leaving for summer break and having to just rely on the surrounding areas for support. That and the summer vacations and other activities we all enjoy, taking up our time.”
As we enter the dog days of summer Staley has turned her attention to making this month even more successful for local donations than July turned out to be.
“Now, my focus has turned to August as we really need community support. Our drives have really low sign-up numbers right now. It is starting off slow, but I am hoping with community support we receive the donations that the recipients need,” she said.
She explained why it is so important for residents to donate blood.
“Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood. This lifesaving care starts with one person deciding to make a generous donation,” Staley said.
While July ended on a high note for the local ARC chapter, Staley explained why the summer months are typically a difficult time for blood donations.
She attributed the less than favorable early-to-mid summer turnouts to two factors, including that many people are either out of town on vacation or in the midst of planning their summer travel plans before back to school starts this month.
She also has another theory on why the chapters have been hard-pressed to find donors this summer.
“I believe this is the first year since COVID started that people are able to go out and enjoy their summers. The vacations, festivals, and other summer activities are resuming unlike the years prior due to the pandemic. Blood donation kind of gets put on the back burner, even to our regular donors. We just have to realize that the need for blood, unlike us, does not take a summer vacation,” she said.
Now that the calendar has turned August, the Red Cross has another incentive for the month that Staley hopes will drive the numbers up as residents return home and prepare for the upcoming school year.
“To encourage donors to do something amazing this summer and give blood, we’re thanking all those who present to give in August with a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, they’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value). There will be three lucky winners. Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear,” she said.
The American Red Cross is asking donors to make and keep their donation appointments as summer winds down.
“It’s not too late to be a part of something big this summer. As we flip the calendar to August, there’s no time to wait − patients are trusting blood and platelet donors to ensure lifesaving care is ready as soon as it’s needed. Now is the time to recruit your donors,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.