A decision now looms in a case that has divided the City of Nelsonville for nearly a year, with a jury considering whether to convict Donald Platt on charges related to the death of 11-year-old Eli Spangler.
Spangler died on March 6, 2021 after Donald Platt’s son, then 14-year-old Mason Platt, accidentally fired a gun with which he was playing. The gun was loaded, shooting Spangler at the Platts’ home in Nelsonville while Donald Platt was caring for the children.
Donald Platt faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
The first degree felony of involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 11 years in prison. The third degree felony of endangering children is publishable by up to 36 months.
Platt initially faced a third charge, tampering with evidence, but the charge was dropped prior to the trial, which ran from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
In the nearly one year since Spangler’s death, bracelets, banners, social media posts and protests calling for “Justice for Eli” have become familiar to many Nelsonville residents. Others have countered with the slogan, “Peace for the Platt family.”
The trial extended the case's divisiveness into the Platt family itself, with Donald Platt and Mason Platt testifying for separate sides and offering contradictory testimony.
The issues
At the trial, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn and co-counsel Elizabeth Pepper represented the State of Ohio and attempted to prove that Donald Platt, in addition to his son, caused Spangler’s death.
The prosecution argued Platt accepted responsibility for Spangler to stay the night at his home, where loaded firearms and other weapons were not properly secure and were accessible to the children. Among the loaded and accessible firearms was the semiautomatic weapon used to shoot Eli, the prosecution argued.
The prosecution also emphasized that at least five minutes elapsed between the gunshot and any call to 911, during which Donald Platt was aware of what had occurred and Mason Platt was on the phone with his girlfriend.
“But for the actions of Donald Platt loading these firearms, of Donald Platt not securing that [gun cabinet]... Eli Spangler would still be alive,” Blackburn said in his opening statement.
Donald Platt’s defense attorney Douglas Francis rebutted, “I hate to say it, and Donald hates to say it, but the reality of the situation is that the ‘but for’ is Mason… But for Mason choosing to go and get that firearm out of the gun cabinet, none of this would’ve happened.”
The defense attempted to demonstrate that Donald Platt taught Mason Platt about gun safety regularly and extensively; that Donald Platt generally secured his gun cabinet and believed it was secure on the night of Spangler’s death; that Donald Platt reacted quickly to the situation and to the best of his ability; and that Mason Platt ultimately bears sole responsibility for the accident.
“Mason made a mistake, and it was a mistake that was deadly,” Francis said in his opening statement. “Just because there’s an accident, just because there’s a tragedy, does not mean that there is criminal liability. Sometimes life is just horror. Sometimes life just sucks.”
Father and son
Mason Platt, 15, was called as a witness by the prosecution and testified that the gun cabinet was unlocked on the night of the incident.
However, Mason Platt said he knew the code to the combination lock from watching his dad enter it in the past, and he could have accessed the guns regardless.
Donald Platt testified, in contrast, that the cabinet was locked prior to the incident on March 6.
This contradicted both his son’s account and multiple of his own recorded statements presented by the prosecution. In recordings from the night of the shooting, Donald Platt says multiple times that he left the cabinet unlocked the day before.
Donald Platt testified that he assumed, in the chaos following the shooting, that he must have forgotten to lock the cabinet, but he later reevaluated what occurred.
He said he believed the code to the gun cabinet was something nobody knew — 0420, which Donald Platt said was a reference to getting high. A different combination lock was actually on the gun cabinet, however, various witnesses testified.
Donald Platt said he only learned in the course of the trial that his son knew the code to the combination lock intended for use on the gun cabinet.
Mason Platt testified that the weapon he removed from the cabinet, which he intended to show Spangler, was already loaded and ready to fire.
He said he was “shocked” by this, because the family’s weapons were never kept loaded in the cabinet. He added that he wouldn’t have gotten it out and played with it had he known it was loaded.
Police officers called by the defense testified that multiple other firearms in the cabinet were loaded on March 6. These weapons were seized as evidence.
Donald Platt said he loaded these other weapons. He also said he did not tell his children the weapons were loaded, because he did not believe they could access the gun cabinet.
However, Donald Platt also said he is 100% certain he did not load the gun used to shoot Spangler. He said he assumes Mason Platt loaded the gun.
Mason Platt said in his testimony that he dropped the gun while showing it to Spangler, and accidentally pulled the trigger as he was picking it up. After this, it took at least five minutes for 911 to be called.
“What happened in those five minutes after the shooting, and before the 911 call?” Blackburn asked in his closing statement.
The prosecution presented a call log showing that Mason Platt was on the phone with his girlfriend during those five minutes, before his phone was used to call 911.
Mason Platt said, “We should’ve responded faster.”
Donald Platt testified, however, that he was attempting to perform life saving measures on Spangler at that time and had sent his younger son to find his phone. His younger son was unable to find the phone, and it was at this point that Mason Platt’s phone was used to call 911, Donald Platt said.
“I really tried,” Donald Platt said. “I really did, I tried. There wasn’t anything I could do to get [Eli Spangler] back.”
On cross examination, Mason Platt said that his dad taught him gun safety regularly.
This included teaching him to treat every weapon as though it was loaded and to check whether weapons he handles are loaded. Mason Platt also said his father never told him he could enter the gun cabinet without permission and told him not to play with guns.
Asked by Francis whether he “knew better,” Mason Platt said yes.
Mason Platt was adjudicated as a delinquent in May over his role in Spangler’s death.
Discrepancies
Asked about the discrepancies in testimony on whether the gun cabinet was locked and whether the gun used to shoot Spangler was already loaded, Donald Platt said his son was not thinking clearly in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and has reasons to lie.
Francis said in his closing argument, “As you have the chance to calm now, as you have the chance to think about things, you will remember different things. And Donald… was trying to be as cooperative as possible, would tell what the new information he thought of was, as he had the chance to think about it — what the accurate information was.”
Francis pointed to the testimony of officers and investigators who said Donald Platt was cooperative, and Donald Platt’s voluntary cooperation with the prosecutor’s investigation.
The prosecution, however, called into question the credibility of Donald Platt’s testimony based on the inconsistencies in Donald Platt’s statements from the night of the incident through the trial. The inconsistencies included various statements about the lock on the gun cabinet, such as whether and when a handgun was in the home, and Donald Platt's actions regarding the firearm used to shoot Spangler.
“This case is what it is because of the change and the change and the change,” Blackburn said in his closing. “What’s credible? What’s believable? What’s the motive? Is there consistency?”
Francis questioned the prosecution’s emphasis on inconsistencies in his client’s statements.
“They want to hold Donald responsible for some of the things that he said five minutes after he comes out of his bedroom on a normal night to find an 11-year-old dying on the floor — and after giving life saving measures, when he's audibly sobbing,” Francis said.
Blackburn, however, contrasted the consistency of Mason Platt’s statements over time with those of his father.
Blackburn said the evidence shows, contrary to Donald Platt's testimony, that Donald Platt loaded the firearm used to shoot Spangler.
“A reasonable jury would find that [Donald Platt] loaded that firearm,” Blackburn said. “Mason testified he didn't do it; the defendant loaded every other gun in there; [the gun used to shoot Spangler] was the better gun for home protection.”
Donald Platt said the weapons in the gun cabinet were loaded for the purpose of home protection.
Who’s responsible?
Aside from the question of who loaded the weapon used to shoot Spangler, Blackburn argued the accessibility of other loaded firearms in the gun cabinet was enough to prove the prosecution’s case.
“Here's the piece of evidence that just locks this all up,” Blackburn said. “Mason knew he could leave the bedroom and go get the firearm. There wasn't like, ‘let me go see if it’s locked.’ He knew he could leave the bedroom and get the firearm.”
The prosecution emphasized it was the responsibility of Donald Platt to secure loaded firearms from the children.
“Why do we not leave loaded firearms around children?” Blackburn said. “What is a natural consequence of leaving a loaded firearm around a child? Someone might get shot.”
In his closing argument, Francis argued the incident on March 6 was not something Donald Platt could have foreseen.
“The reality of the situation is there's only one person who actually bears any criminal responsibility, and that’s Mason,” Francis said.
Pepper said, however, “There’s a reason why the statute that is at issue in both of these counts is called endangering children. [Donald Platt] is the adult. He is the one who is responsible for the safety in that home and the safety of Eli Spangler, but he wasn’t safe.”
The jury is now deliberating whether they believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Platt is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.
