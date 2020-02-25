CIRCLEVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 a jury deliberated for slightly over an hour before finding a Logan man guilty on counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Jeremiah J. Holdren, of Big Pine Road, stood trial in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Thursday before Judge P. Randall Knece.
Holdren’s initial arrest resulted from a traffic stop at Marshall Road and Route 56. Three witnesses testified about that event for the prosecution: Corporal S. Harger, who made the initial traffic stop; Deputy Joseph Hugus, who came to Corporal Harger’s assistance; and Thomas J. Green II, a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
Harger testified he stopped the vehicle for marked lane violations and failure to use a turn signal. The defendant, Holdren, was driving and had two passengers in his car. After observing the demeanor and behavior of the driver, Harger decided to use his K-9 Joris to do an open-air sniff of the vehicle and called Sheriff’s Deputy Hugus in to assist.
The K-9 alerted on both the passenger and driver’s side of the car, so the officers searched the vehicle, discovering 11.74 grams of methamphetamine, several small plastic baggies, and a syringe.
All three individuals in the car were arrested; the other two parties’ cases are still pending.
Following the reading of the verdict, Judge Knece ordered that a pre-sentence investigation and report be conducted by the Adult Parole Authority. Holdren will be sentenced at a later date.
