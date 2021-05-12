LOGAN – The trial of Michael Dixon in Hocking County Common Pleas Court on murder and other charges lasted for over a week, but it took the jury less than three hours of deliberation to find Dixon guilty on all but one of the 13 felony counts he was facing.
Dixon, 41, was charged with two counts of murder, both with gun specifications; one count of felonious assault with a gun specification; seven counts of tampering with evidence; one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; one count of gross abuse of a corpse; and one count of sexual battery.
He was accused of having fatally shot 56-year-old James T. Whitaker of Benton Township in early July 2020, at Whitaker’s home where Dixon and his adult daughter were staying rent-free, and then of having acted to cover up the crime by cleaning up and rearranging the crime scene, dismembering Whitaker’s body and burning it, and disposing of items from the home.
The jury, which was selected on Monday, May 3, was sent into deliberations around 10:30 a.m. today (Tuesday, May 11). By around 1:30 p.m. they were back with a verdict in which they found Dixon guilty of every count he was facing except the sexual battery charge.
That charge alleged that Dixon had engaged in sexual conduct with his 19-year-old daughter, who is also facing felony charges for allegedly helping her father try to cover up Whitaker’s murder. Almost no evidence was presented at Michael Dixon’s trial to support this charge, other than testimony by one witness that while he was at Whitaker’s cabin, he had heard noises suggestive of sexual activity coming from the basement where the Dixons both slept.
After Tuesday’s verdict Judge John T. Wallace granted a request by special prosecutor Anthony Pierson of the Ohio Attorney General’s office, to revoke Dixon’s $1 million bond. Pierson noted that with his conviction, Dixon is “looking a spending a long time in prison – a life sentence.”
Wallace ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with a sentencing hearing to be held at some future date.
Melody Sue Dixon is charged with seven counts of evidence tampering; one count of gross abuse of a corpse; two counts of obstructing justice; and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She had had a trial scheduled to begin on June 14, but on the fourth day of her father’s trial a notice was filed with the court that she would be changing her not guilty plea at a hearing on May 18.
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News
