LAURELVILLE — A one vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening resulted in injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
The Athens Post of the OSHP is still investigating the circumstances of a single vehicle crash that took place at just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 on Sams Creek Road in Salt Creek Twp. The township is located near the border of Athens and Hocking Counties, but is located in Hocking County.
According to the Patrol’s report, a 2004 Polaris ATV operated by Sylar Sam-Lynch, 10, of Laurelville, was traveling north on Sams Creek Road and failed to maintain control. The ATV drove off the left side of the road, at which point he struck a utility pole and the ATV overturned.
Sam-Lynch sustained life threatening injuries, and was flown from the scene by MedFlight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Troopers on scene were assisted by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Laurelville Fire Department and Hocking County Emergency Medical Services.
The OSHP reminds riders to always wear a helmet and safety glasses.
