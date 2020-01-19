Hopewell Behavioral Health has been awarded $60,000 for the Athens Early Intervention program from a state grant.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), in partnership with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Children’s Initiative and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), announced the recipients of nearly $1 million to expand early childhood mental health services earlier this week.
The funding, which will benefit 12 organizations serving regional populations, reflects DeWine’s stated mission to elevate the importance of children’s programming across the state and improve programs that serve children.
“The first few years of every child’s life are critically important. During this time period, children are building the foundation for the rest of their lives. It’s important that we ensure they also have the emotional and behavioral skills to succeed,” said Gov. DeWine in a press release. “In Ohio, we are committed to doing everything we can to help our young people thrive and reach their full potential as adults by providing more Ohio children with access to early childhood mental health services and supports.”
Early childhood mental health consultation seeks to promote positive outcomes for infants and young children by helping caregivers (i.e. family members, early education providers, etc.) develop the attitudes and skills necessary to effectively support the social and emotional development of the young children in their care. This is important, because national data shows that pre-K children are expelled at three times the rate as K-12 students for challenging behaviors.
The awards fall under three broad categories which aim to promote healthy social and emotional development and school readiness among children age six and younger: increasing access to mental health supports within pediatric and primary care settings; helping communities improve their Step Up to Quality ratings for childcare learning and developmental programs; and partnering with DODD to include early childhood mental health consultation in existing services.
“This funding supports Ohio’s ability to intervene early with some of our youngest children, when we can have the greatest impact,” said DODD Director Jeff Davis in the same press release. “In addition, the Governor’s investment in these services has fostered coordination between the two state agencies.”
SFY 2020 Early Childhood Mental Health Expansion Award recipients:
- Alta Care — Mahoning County — SUTQ Expansion: $155,244
- Applewood — Cuyahoga County — SUTQ Expansion: $70,624
- Catalyst Life Services — Richland County — SUTQ Expansion: $51,244
- Catholic Charities SWO — Butler County — Early Intervention: $39,525
- Child Focus — Hamilton County — Early Intervention: $59,000
- Children’s Resource Center — Wood County — Early Intervention: $72,806
- Greene ESC — Greene County — Pediatric Expansion: $168,500
- Harbor Behavioral Health — Lucas County — SUTQ Expansion: $83,532
- Mercy Health St. Vincent’s — Lucas County — Pediatric Expansion: $100,896
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital — Franklin County — Pediatric Expansion: $69,325
- Ohio Guidestone — Cuyahoga County — Early Intervention: $60,000
