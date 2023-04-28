James Karageorge, founder & CEO, of Karageorge Wealth Management located at 1096 East State Street, Athens, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online April 4.
A release sent from the wealth management company states that as a financial advisor, Karageorge is committed to providing personalized wealth management solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals. This recognition is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and commitment to his clients’ financial success. One of Karageorge’s core beliefs is that one person with a commitment is worth more than 100 people who only have an interest.
On receiving this award, Karageorge said, “I am honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top financial advisors in the state. This award is a reflection of our team’s hard work and commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. Milestones like this serve to reinforce our dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals and feel confident in their financial future”.
Forbes’ Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2021 to 6/30/2022.
Those advisors who are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.
Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 39,007 nominations, 7,321 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement and may not be representative of an individual client’s experience.
The release states that neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or SHOOK Research, LLC.
