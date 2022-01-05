ALBANY — Kari Gunter-Seymour, an Albany resident who previously spent time as the Athens poet laureate, has been reappointed by Governor Mike DeWine to serve as the Ohio poet laureate.
She was first appointed to the position in June of 2020, an appointment that was pushed back from the usual January decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a ninth-generation Appalachian and a third-generation Athens County resident, Gunter-Seymour focuses her work on praising the people of Appalachia Ohio.
“When I took the position, the governor spoke to me via telephone call, and I told him ‘I’m going to be lifting up my people. I’m going to be lifting up Appalachia,’ “ said Gunter-Seymour.
During her previous term, she spent time working with a wide variety of Ohioans, from those navigating through recovery and living in incarceration to those hoping to start a poetry career themselves. She has traveled to multiple states for her work and as the pandemic ensued, she adjusted and continued forward.
People assumed because of the pandemic that her ability to serve the community would be limited, something that Gunter-Seymour says is simply not the case. Even with the pandemic working against her, she “absolutely loved every single minute” of her first term.
“I think the reason I did so many events is because I just felt like everybody needed them,” said Gunter-Seymour. “Poetry is so healing. If you stumble along the right poet and you find the one that you love, it can change you.”
At her workshops over the pandemic, she tried to help attendees focus on mindfulness and forgiveness of the self. She allowed people to address the feelings the pandemic brought forward while also looking at the good things still happening around them.
Gunter-Seymour is particularly interested in Appalachian women, especially those who are incarcerated or navigating through recovery. She has a personal connection to the issue of addiction, having known people who have struggled with it. During her time at Ohio University, she worked with those who have lived through sexual abuse and neglect. This opened a doorway for her to move into working with women in recovery and then those who are incarcerated.
“I’d often sit in tears listening to folks write these beautiful stories about their recovery and what they planned to do when they were released,” said Gunter-Seymour. “You’d be amazed at how fine some of these folks can write who’ve really had no background in it.”
She praised the state and the governors efforts to combat recidivism by implementing programs such as hers to help those who are incarcerated tap into their potential.
As much as she enjoys reading her own poetry, Gunter-Seymour says she enjoys uplifting the work of others even more. She describes her job as a service to the community and its people.
“When I took this job as poet laureate, I see it as a service job,” she said. “I enjoy hearing others read their poetry. I enjoy helping others write. For me, there’s a huge service competent.”
Gunter-Seymour’s newest work is a poetry book titled “I Thought I Heard a Cardinal Sing.” The book is an anthology collection of works from 153 poets from all across Ohio that have lived in the Appalachia region. Each of the poems highlights the beauty and wonder that can be found there. The book is expected to be released in March with a copy to be sent to each library in the state.
Gunter-Seymour has also written “A Place So Deep Inside America It Can’t Be Seen”, published in 2020 and “Serving”, published in 2018.
Beyond her writing, Gunter-Seymour has worked as an instructor in The E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. She also founded and serves as executive director of the Women of Appalachia Project, which seeks to combat discrimination against Appalachian women by encouraging women to submit their literary and fine arts works.
Among her many other accomplishments, Gunter-Seymour was selected to receive the 2020 Ohio Poet of the Year Award, a 2021 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship Award, and to serve as a 2021 Pillar of Prosperity Fellow for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. She is also the Learning & Public Practice artist-in-residence for the Wexner Center for the Arts — where she works with central Ohio teenagers — and the founder, curator, and host of Spoken & Heard, a seasonal performance series featuring award winning poets, writers, and musicians from across the country.
Her works have been printed in The NY Times, Verse Daily, World Literature Today and Poem-a-Day. She also serves as the editor of the Women of Appalachia Project’s “Women Speak” anthology series.
“We’re just so blessed here and sometimes I think we don’t know it,” said Gunter-Seymour.
