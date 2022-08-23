NELSONVILLE — The past few weeks have been rather busy for Claire Abraham.
The 15-year-old, Nelsonville-York High School student participated in three parades and a football game as a member of the school’s marching band. She also helped make 86 pounds of noodles to be served at First United Methodist Church during Parade of the Hills.
Claire was also at the recent Back to School Bash, as the founder and president of the board for the Kathryn McCoy Resource Project, which gives hygiene products to youths in Athens County. Her nonprofit partnered with the Athens County Job and Family Services to host the event that provided over 1,000 children backpacks, shoes, school supplies, haircuts and other supplies.
Claire started the nonprofit when she was in middle school to honor McCoy, a longtime educator. She died Aug. 15, 2019, at age 95.
“My mom took care of Katie, who it’s named after,” Claire said of the nonprofit. “She was always a big part of family get-togethers and stuff like that. When she passed away, I asked mom what we could do to give back to the community and honor her legacy.”
According to her obituary, McCoy taught a total of 31 years, the last at Nelsonville Middle School, or Junior High School. Prior to teaching at Nelsonville, she was band director at Chauncey Dover High School.
“She was my grandma’s band director on my dad’s side of the family,” Claire said.
She was also active in the community, serving as choir director for 50 years at Nelsonville Methodist Church. She also was a supporter of the Nelsonville music and theater scene.
“If someone came knocking on the door and they needed something and it was for the kids, they were not told no. Never,” said Challie Abraham, Claire’s mother. “She gave back so much, and she didn’t have kids. She took everybody in though.”
McCoy never had her own children, but was the type of person who looked after other people’s children, Challie said.
“She just helped out kids. I just wanted to do something in memory of her,” Claire said. “And then when me and mom got to talking about it, hygiene was a big necessity in the county and the community that really needed fulfilled.”
Since Claire was a middle-school student at the time, her family focused on the needs of kids in that age group.
“That’s when everybody really needs those products,” Challie said.
There are families in Athens County that don’t have running water, she continued. Kids miss school because they don’t have feminine products.
“They’re not just missing a day or two, you know. It can be a week,” Challie said.
“And we (as a society) don’t talk about it either,” Claire chimed in.
The project’s first effort was working with Dottie Formal, who ran The The Hive, to help put together Christmas bags. The Hive is a free, creative place for school-aged kids in Nelsonville.
“So we did hygiene products for the Christmas bags,” Claire said. “Then she got me a place in the new Hive (location) with Katie (Fox) and then we did another event. It kind of just went from there.”
Besides providing hygiene products at The Hive, the Abrahams also stock “closets” of hygiene products at Athens County Juvenile Court and Trimble and Federal-Hocking high schools. Items range from toothpaste and toothbrushes, body wash, feminine products, shampoo, conditioner, etc., Claire said.
The hygiene closets started after Claire talked with Sierra Meeks, an attorney at Nolan and Meeks, about applying for a nonprofit status.
“When she talked to Sierra about paperwork for the nonprofit, she’s like, ‘Well, you know, what I would like for you to do is talk to Judge (Zachary) Saunders and put in a hygiene closet at the courthouse,’” Challie said. “So then Judge Saunders, he’s like, ‘Well, you know, what I would like for you to do is reach out to Trimble and Fed-Hock.”
Claire conducts fundraisers for the nonprofit and purchases hygiene projects with those funds. Once a month, Claire and her family fill up their car with supplies, travel each site and resupply the closets.
“We just go out and get whatever we need for that spot and then deliver it,” she said.
Kathryn McCoy Resource Project also has worked on back to school events.
Before the 2021-22 school year, they hosted a free haircut day at Stuart’s Opera House. Local businesses donated pizza, haircuts and more, while Claire handed out free hygiene products.
“We had some clothes and stuff like that had just been donated. The fire department did book bags and school supplies,” Challie said. “We had the square shut off, because it was the Saturday after Parade of the Hills. So it was already going to be shut down, we just extended that a little bit.”
About 100 kids showed up to that event.
This year, the foundation partnered with Athens County Jobs and Family Services to host the Back-to-School Bash, which was held in late July.
“We were about two months into planning, and they called and wanted to know what I was doing, because their’s was the same week as my event,” Claire said. “They asked me to partner with them so we could have everything at the same place instead of having two different events that would have benefitted the same group of people.”
As part of its efforts for the bash, the nonprofit helped pay for Kona Ice to visit. They also worked with local businesses, York Township Fire Department, the Veggie Van and Vision to Learn.
Claire wanted to make sure every family left the event with a bottle of laundry detergent. In order to have that happen, they originally set the goal of having 1,500 bottles. They ended up with 1,223.
“We used the funds that we raised throughout the year, and then we would go to Walmart and clear out their shelves, which is not something that I want to do next year at all,” Claire said with a laugh.
To purchase the detergent, she received a grant from Walmart. She also received donations from Rocky Boots. Community members dropped off donations of detergent at various drop-off points throughout the county.
Fundraising for the nonprofit has included a yard sale, selling Amish fry pies and other baked goods, Challie said. “There are donations, monetary donations and supply donations.”
Future fundraisers include selling T-shirts featuring the organization’s logo.
Claire and Challie said the community’s appreciation of the project’s efforts makes it worth while.
“There was not a bad comment, not a bad feedback at all,” Challie said. “Even the hairdressers who came and donated their time, they were like ‘Do you know how smooth it was run?’ ... It was a good day.
“It was worth the eight months of planning,” Claire said. “All the hard work, paid off that day.”
To contribute to the project, you can contact Claire at tkmrp83@gmail.com or through the nonprofit’s Facebook page. There is also an account at Nelsonville Home and Savings Bank, just put Kathryn McCoy Resource Project in the memo line.
