Gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett made an appearance on Ohio University's campus on Monday, Feb. 17, and was met with backlash from a group of student protesters.
Bennett, a controversial figure on social media, is a 2018 graduate of Kent State University, where she was vocally in favor of open-carry for students. A photo of Bennett walking through Kent State's campus carrying a semi-automatic rifle the day after she graduated brought her internet fame, and earned her the moniker, "Kent State gun girl."
The activist's appearance at the Baker Center on OU's campus was not announced, and Bennett claimed that she was on campus to interview students about Presidents Day for her conservative website, Liberty Hangout.
Bennett, her large bodyguard, and conservative radio talkshow host Joel Patrick drew a large crowd of protesters who were outspoken about their displeasure with Bennett's core messages.
The vocal crowd yelled their thoughts at Bennett and repeatedly told her to leave campus. In videos on various social media websites, members of the crowd can be seen spraying water and throwing toilet paper at Bennett.
Once leaving campus after being lifted into the air by her bodyguard, Bennett took to Twitter, “This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists.”
The Ohio University Police Department was on hand for the event, and released an official statement, negating Bennett's riot claims, "Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot. There was strong language, and allegations that some unknown person(s) in the crowd splashed water, but there were no reported injuries or violence, and no one was arrested during the event."
The statement goes on to point out that Bennett did not inform the OUPD of her visit, rendering them unable to efficiently prepare for a protest. "Although such notice is not required, the lack of it deprived the department of the ability to plan staffing levels. As a result, the officers on duty had to prioritize their response to the events as they unfolded, rightly putting everyone's personal safety ahead of all other concerns," the statement reads.
On Monday evening, Bennett took to Twitter to state that she is planning a return trip to OU, "I will absolutely be returning to @ohiou's campus again, and next time I'll bring an army of gun owners for an open carry walk through campus. You can't keep us away and you can't keep us silent. Just like Donald Trump, we will always win."
Concealed-carry of firearms is banned on OU's campus, though Ohio does allow open-carry in many public areas.
