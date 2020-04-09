As the stay-at-home order stretches longer, more and more it seems the global pandemic’s impact will last into the summer.
Due to this, the Kids on Campus summer camp program for the month of June has been canceled.
The announcement came Wednesday morning, accompanied by regrets from the program administrators.
“A difficult decision has been made regarding our summer camp program on campus at Ohio University, for the month of June,” a Facebook post for the program stated. “With that being said we are hopeful that we will be able to have a few activities later in the summer which details will be shared as time gets closer to that point and we can make sure that they will be safe and healthy events. We hope you are staying safe and healthy and always know you are in our thoughts.”
Kids on Campus is a primarily grant-funded program that provides underserved, at-risk children and their families educational, nutritional and recreational opportunities. This means in some places breakfast programs, and in others, after-school care programs.
Other changes have been made to Kids on Campus events planned for the area during spring, including the group’s annual 5k walk/run. This year, it will be virtual, as many things have become in an effort to maintain social distancing.
The event, scheduled for April 11 at 10:30 a.m., is always dedicated to the memory of Patsy Barrington, an Athens school teacher who passed in 2011. This year, the run is also honoring Susan Matters, an Athens teacher.
Instead of being held at Little Fish Brewing Company, the event organizers ask that anyone participating wear something colorful, play fun music and run or walk on a 5k course wherever the participant feels fit.
“If you knew Patsy, snap a selfie and post it on Patsy’s Facebook wall or tag her,” the organizers encouraged. “If not, enjoy a run or walk by intentionally putting good vibes out into the universe — or, better yet, both!”
Due to the update of location, the fee for registration has changed to a donation. Half the proceeds will go to the family of Susan Matters, and the other half will go to Kids on Campus.
Each of the Kids on Campus programs are funded separately by federal 21st Century grants, and operated locally through Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions. In 2018, nearly $5 million dollars were awarded to the program, according to an OU news release.
Funding was also provided in 2019 for students of The Plains Elementary, Federal Hocking Elementary, Federal Hocking Middle School and High School, and Southern Local School District’s Millcreek Elementary, according to the Ohio Department of Education. That amounts to $1 million in awarded funds during Fiscal Year 2019.
