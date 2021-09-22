Ohio University’s Kids on Campus, an after-school educational program serving southeast Ohio, will continue to offer its services to various school districts across Athens County thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Department of Education.
The Nina M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program — a federally funded grant program — supports high-quality, out-of-school learning opportunities and related activities for students who attend eligible schools. According to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education website, the program targets schools in high-poverty areas with lower performance levels.
Activities through the program, which is based in Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions, are meant to help enrich the education the students are receiving in the classroom while also offering literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.
This year, a new grant award was given to Belpre City Schools out of Washington County, marking the first time in the programs 25-year history that the county is served. Jo Ellen Sherow, program manager of Kids on Campus, expressed her excitement at serving both new and old communities alike.
“We are very grateful to have worked with our local schools to write competitive grant applications for after-school programming,” said Sherow. “These grants will serve children in five local school districts (Alexander Local, Athens City, Belpre City, Federal Hocking Local, and Southern Local Perry County) in the coming years.”
Programming for Kids on Campus is completely funded by donations and grants. Through the new and continuing grants, Kids on Campus will receive $1.5 million this year alone.
All grants are each worth $850,000 over a five-year period. The following programs benefit from the fund:
- Alexander Junior High and Alexander High School (applied for in partnership with Alexander Local Schools) — Will serve approximately 70 students in grades 6-12 during after-school and summer programs.
- The Plains Intermediate School (applied for in partnership with Athens City Schools) — Will serve approximately 70 fourth and fifth grade students during after-school and summer programs.
- Belpre High School in Washington County (applied for in partnership with Belpre City Schools) – Will serve approximately 60 students in grades 7-12 during after-school and summer programs.
- Amesville and Coolville Elementary Schools (applied for in partnership with Federal Hocking Local Schools) — Will serve approximately 100 students in grades K-6 before school, after-school and summer programs.
- Federal Hocking Secondary School (applied for in partnership with Federal Hocking Local Schools) — Will serve approximately 50 students in grades 7-12 during after-school and summer programs.
- Millcreek Elementary School in Perry County(applied for in partnership with Southern Local Schools) — Will serve approximately 80 students in grades K-6 during before school, after-school and summer programs.
- Miller High School (applied for in partnership with Southern Local Schools) – Will serve approximately 80 students in grades 7 – 12 during after-school and summer programs.
- Nelsonville-York Elementary School (applied for in partnership with Nelsonville-York City Schools) – Will serve approximately 75 students in grades K – 5 during before, after-school and summer programs.
Lee Raines, Alexander High School principal, said the program helps give students a place to hangout with friends and learn while also having somewhere safe after school. He hopes in the future to bring the program to the district’s younger students.
Whether students signup themselves or re enrolled by a parent, according to Raines, the students genuinely seem to enjoy their time. He praised Holly Brooks, program coordinator for the district, for all the hard work and dedication put into the program.
“Kids don’t have to come. We don’t take attendance or send home letters if you’re not here. The kids that signup seem to continue to come back,” said Raines. “We — and really the people who run it — must be doing some good things.”
