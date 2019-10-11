One man was killed and six others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 33 near Johnson Road early Friday morning, the State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place at around 2 a.m.
A 2004 Saturn Vue was headed northbound on Route 33 when it reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway, into the median, and rolled. It came to rest on its side on the opposite southeast-bound lanes of Route 33.
Dead is Connor Douglas Seevers, 19, of Uhrichsville, a passenger who was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Athens County Coroner.
Others injured include the driver and five other passengers:
- Driver, Joshua Hughes, 19, of Springfield, who was transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and has been treated and released.
- Elden Demond Burnside, 20, of Wooster, transported by EMS to O’Bleness Hospital and was treated and released.
- Mckale Marie Losey, 19, of Glouster, transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center with “serious injuries”
- John Douglas Fitch, 23, of Columbus, transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center with “serious injuries”
- Cassandra Lynn Carl, 18, of Salem, transported by EMS to O’Bleness Hospital, then transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center
- A 17-year-old girl, of Nelsonville, transported by EMS to O’Bleness Hospital, then transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center
The highway was shut down in both directions overnight as first responders attended to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
