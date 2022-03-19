ALBANY – Alexander Elementary School kindergarten registration takes place next month. Sign-up dates and times by last name are as follows:
Thursday, April 28
8–10 a.m. – last names beginning with A–F
10 a.m.–noon – last names beginning with G–L
Friday, April 29
8–10 a.m. – last names beginning with M–R
10 a.m.–noon – last names beginning with S–Z
The child who is being registered must be present at the time of registration. Children entering kindergarten in the fall must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022. An official birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and custody papers (if applicable) are required for registration. The birth certificate must be from the health department or the state. Birth records from a hospital are not acceptable.
Immunizations required are:
• 5 DPT (if fourth dose was given prior to fourth birthday)
• 4 Polio (last dose must have been received after fourth birthday)
• 2 MMR (after first birthday and at least one month later, or certification from a doctor stating that the child has had the disease)
• 2 Varicella (chickenpox) (on or after first birthday or certification from a doctor stating the child has had the disease)
• 3 Hepatitis B (a tine test is also recommended)
Please update your child’s shots as soon as possible.
All children must complete a year of kindergarten and should be registered at this time. All children attending preschool who are kindergarten age must be registered and should attend.
All required documents must be turned in for your child’s registration to be complete.
