ALBANY — Both Tim Kirkendall and Larry Payne are seeking a third term as village mayor.
Kirkendall is the incumbent. Payne is a former mayor who wants another shot to lead the village.
The two made their cases at a candidates forum held Monday evening at the old school gymnasium. It was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County. As with other forums in smaller settings, Kirkendall and Payne moved to various tables around the gym for a chance to have close, but informal dialogues with local voters.
The event also featured Roger Bail, one of two candidates for Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer (the other, Carolee King, was not present); and Council President Neal Reynolds, who discussed the upcoming Albany Police Protection levy (see related story). The Messenger mailed Bail and King questionnaires and will feature the fiscal officer race in a subsequent article.
Candidates focused
on economic growth
Kirkendall began serving on Council in 2006 and is now wrapping up his second term as mayor. In his opening statement and in table discussions, Kirkendall said he works hard to be a “hands-on mayor” — be it mowing village property or aiding when various infrastructure needs pop up, as he said he did last Friday evening after the Spartans home football game.
Payne served a term as mayor in the 1980s and was elected again in the mid-90s. He resigned shortly into that second stint to take a leadership position with the Athens County Chamber of Commerce.
Payne later served one term as county commissioner from 2009 to 2012. He returned to village government and is now serving on Albany Village Council.
The challenger said he is focused on expanding the Albany tax base and encouraging business development in town. He pointed to recent projects like the RXQ Compounding expansion and the Red Bull warehouse as evidence that Albany is growing. Payne said his experience in economic development at a countywide level would serve Albany well if he were elected mayor.
Kirkendall spoke similarly about wanting to usher in further growth while maintaining “small-town charm.”
Several residents asked the mayor about their water bills. The village recently completed improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.
Kirkendall said he and other village officials talk about water bills at “just about every meeting,” but that it is difficult to lower rates. Doing so, he said, may affect service.
The mayor said money has been “tight” since Gov. John Kasich reduced the state’s funding to local governments, but that the village was holding steady.
Later, Payne was asked where he believed expansion could take place. He pointed to the area of Carpenter Road south of town as a possible location. Between improvements to the school district, a new water/sewer system and the existence of flat land, Payne said things are looking up in Albany and that he hopes to lead it beginning next year.
