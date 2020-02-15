THE PLAINS — Pests, such as mice and rats, have long been an issue for staffers of the Athens Hocking Recycling Center.
Due to the constant presence of food waste on the recycling that comes in, it provides the perfect environment for the small rodents to thrive.
“When they would go to scoop up the pile in the back, the mice run away in waves,” said Crissa Cummings, office assistant. “There’s been efforts to do rodent control, mostly with poison and traps, since the facility opened.”
One way the AHRC has tried to combat this issue is by encouraging residents to wash their recycling before setting it at the curb or putting it in drop-off locations.
Wednesday, an answer to their pest-control needs fell right into the lap of the staff.
An orange kitten, covered from her hindquarters to the tip of her tail in muck, was found by Mark Call, operations supervisor, clambering out of the frame of one of the trucks.
“She came right to us. We only knew she was up in there because we heard meowing,” he remarked. “She was in pretty bad shape, so we cleaned her up a bit. I brought her in to the office, and there’s a lot of mice around here, so let’s hope she can help clean them up.”
From there, the office staff took over.
“Yesterday she was very needy, with a lot of meowing and wanting to be pet constantly,” Cummings said. “Today, she’s mostly been sleeping on Tina’s desk.”
Tina Ball, commercial/residential accounts manager, brought the cat a litter box and food, and Cumming brought the kitten to the vet Wednesday. The 6-month-old cat weighs only 3 pounds. She also has an upper respiratory infection, severe ear mites that have led to an ear infection, and worms. However, she’s on an antibiotic and ear mite treatments.
“We’re trying to stay productive, I’m on my lunch break right now,” Cummings laughed. “There had been this possibility kicking around about using cats as pest control for the past bit, so this seemed perfect.”
The AHRC is not a pet-friendly environment, Cummings warned. The Center’s 20 recycling and trash trucks enter and leave the premises many times a day, and semi trucks frequently enter and leave the lot as well. The area the AHRC is located in is an industrial park, so the other businesses in the area also have heavy machinery moving about.
“We’ve had dogs dropped off, and this is the second set of cats that we know of,” she said. “The fatalities...this is not the place you want to drop an unwanted pet off.”
Cummings said the plan is for this cat, and possible future cats (the staff believe two others are in the area), to be in the office during the day while the Materials Recovery Facility is in full swing, and then “work the nightshift.”
“There were a lot of stray cats at the Route 13 facility, and they didn’t have as much of an issue,” she said. “But, it also wasn’t the mixed recycling facility that we have here.”
Currently, the staff are helping the small beast gain its health back, and also seeking names. The current top contenders are Murph, referencing how the facility is an MRF; Pet-e, referencing PET plastics; and RC — “Does it stand for ‘rodent control?’ ‘Recycling Center?’ ‘Resident Cat?’ Keep ‘em guessing,” said Caitlin Seida on the AHRC Facebook page.
The office staff has been tossing around Cleopatra as well, and used the name “Orange Tiger” for her vet visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.