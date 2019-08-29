Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Aug. 29 newspaper on Page A1.
The Messenger is highlighting a few upcoming fundraisers in our area as part of a weeklong series. We encourage local event organizers to send fundraising details to community@athensmessenger.com.
The Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” has established itself as one of the biggest fundraisers in Athens County.
The annual event is taking a new shape this October. Rather than a timed 5K run/walk, the new “More Than Pink Walk” is planned for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Peden Stadium in Athens.
The Komen event debuted in Athens in 2015 and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars toward breast health programs in the Southeast Ohio area.
The walk is meant to “demonstrate how every participant’s fundraising efforts fuel lifesaving research, critical patient care and public policy advocacy in a personal and powerful way,” according to a news release from Komen Columbus, which serves this region of Ohio.
Registration is now available online for $10 by searching for the Southeast Ohio More Than Pink Walk event. Participants can fundraise as an individual, a team or as a corporate team. To date, $6,655 has been raised — organizers have an ultimate goal of raising $100,000 this year.
Day-of registration begins Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. for $15. The opening ceremony and parade will be at 11:45 a.m., with the Walk starting at noon.
Local community partners to receive Komen grant support include Ohio University’s Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program; OhioHealth’s Care Sites and Mobile Mammography units; Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville; and the OhioHealth Pink Pathways Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.