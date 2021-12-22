After months of uncertainty following his July disappearance, Nelsonville resident Bryan Kyle Bridgeman will finally be laid to rest Thursday, Dec. 23.
“I am so thankful Kyle has been found so the family has closure, but most importantly for my grandson to be put to rest beside his mother,” said Linda Johnson, Bridgeman’s grandmother.
According to Bridgeman’s obituary, “Bryan was a kind-hearted, polite and soft-spoken person who accepted everyone, helped friends in need, loved all kinds of music, video games and sports with football being his favorite.”
Bridgeman’s body was discovered on Wayne National Forest property near the intersection of Matheney Road and Huddy Road in Nelsonville on Nov. 10. His family held a vigil shortly thereafter, but Bridgeman was not returned to his family until recently.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said a portion of Bridgeman’s remains have been donated and will undergo further testing.
Additional evidence was discovered at the location where Bridgeman’s body was found, Blackburn added, and his office is working with an anthropologist, an archeologist and the coroner to determine cause of death.
“The sheriff and myself are both dedicated to getting answers about what happened and why, and we will charge those who are responsible, if anyone is responsible,” Blackburn said.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith expressed his condolences to the family saying, “We all hate the ending. It was a horrible situation.”
Court documents have linked Lindsay Woolever (AKA Lindsay Coon) and PJ Coon to Bridgeman’s initial disappearance.
Johnson said she is grateful to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Golden Hearts A Voice 4 The Voiceless, which assisted in the search for her grandson.
“As we all know, losing a loved one is hard for everyone, but with God’s peace we can continue,” Johnson said.
Alex Hulvalchick, editor of The Athens Messenger, contributed to this story.
