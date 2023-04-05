Nelsonville hopes to annex over 6 acres

This screenshot from the Athens County Auditor’s Office shows the land the City of Nelsonville hopes to annex into the city. Attorney xxx presented the proposal to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The city-owned land, which is highlighted, is in York Township.

 Athens County Auditor’s Office GIS

Athens County Water and Sewer District is having issues with its paging system, which the agency uses to deal with emergencies, such as water or sewage in a basement or home during a storm.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.