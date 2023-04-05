Athens County Water and Sewer District is having issues with its paging system, which the agency uses to deal with emergencies, such as water or sewage in a basement or home during a storm.
District Supervisor Rich Kasler and 911 Dispatch Call Center Director Teresa Fouts-Imler discussed the issue with the Athens County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The paging issues have existed in the past, but have gotten worse in the past three months, Kasler said. “Now we have no support from anyone for service.”
The issue becomes a problem in incidents, such as the high winds going through the area during the past few weekends and knocking out power. Because of the county’s rugged terrain, cellular service is not available in certain areas.
The county uses the Hyper-Reach Program for paging county entities, Fouts-Imler said. It is sent through cellular and there is a landline option.
“So being in Amesville, if (Kasler) needs a paging system, that’s not going to work,” she said since Amesville does not have cellular service, just like many other areas within the county because of the terrain.
In looking for a solution, the fire department frequency used by 911 is at capacity with 14 agencies using it, Fouts-Imler said.
“Running a page through our fire department radios would not be beneficial to dispatchers nor adding any extra paging over the system,” she said.
Fouts-Imler said the district could possibly use MARCS pagers, but she didn’t know how they’d get them activated. MARCS stands for Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, a radio and data network that provides statewide interoperability to subscribers throughout Ohio.
With everything going to either cellular or landline phones, using pagers is a thing of the past, Fouts-Imler said. The 911 Center dispatchers each have a list of emergency contacts in the water district.
“Even with the townships and engineer’s (office), we have call first, call second, we just go down the list of who we notify,” she said. “I don’t know that there’s even been a serious problem, where we can’t get ahold of one person on the list.”
Due to the lack of paging, the district’s response time to emergencies is slower, Kasler said. “I just want to make you guys aware of it. We’re trying to work through it and come up with a solution.”
In other matters, the board is considering the City of Nelsonville’s request to annex 6.851 acres along Elm Rock Road for its new wastewater treatment plant.
The city purchased the property some time ago and recently combined all of the parcels together and had it resurveyed, said Attorney Andrew Grillo, who presented the city’s request to the board.
The commissioners have 30 days to act on the request once it’s filed, President Lenny Eliason said. He noted that he isn’t sure the property is contiguous the the city limits, as the roadway is between the city and property proposed to be annexed.
In other matters, the commissioners passed a resolution declaring April Child Abuse Prevention Month. The courthouse clocktower will be lit in blue on April 12 for Wear Blue for Child Abuse Prevention Day.
They also passed a resolution declaring April 9-15, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Athens County in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep the county and its citizens safe.
The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 11 in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
