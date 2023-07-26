Above: A crane carries Lady Justice to her spot on the Athens County Courthouse roof, along West Washington Street, on Wednesday. A video of Lady Justice being moved can be found at athensmessenger.com. Inset: Workers with General Restoration Corporation ensure the restored statue is secure atop the courthouse roof before removing the heavy-lifting belts used to hoist her into place.
Workers with General Restoration Corp. stand up the Lady Justice statue in the bed of a pickup truck that carried her from Columbus to Athens. The statue was removed from its perch along West Washington Street earlier this year to be repaired and repainted.
Photos by Nicole Bowman-Layton
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
Workers ensure Lady Justice is secure atop the Athens County Courthouse before removing the ropes used to allow a crane hoist her into place.
