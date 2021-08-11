Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state joined friends and family of Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley in Carbon Hill on Wednesday to memorialize the officer who died last week in a car crash.
Dawley’s funeral was held in the Nelsonville-York High School gym, and law enforcement joined a procession to Carbon Hill Cemetery, a village in Hocking County where Dawley grew up.
Dawley died last Tuesday while responding to a shots fired call in Nelsonville after being involved in a three-vehicle crash.
Friends, family and colleagues who spoke about Dawley reflected on his contagious laugh, his sense of justice and commitment to the Nelsonville community.
Nancy Brunk, 74, said she has been friends with Dawley since he was in third grade — and their families grew up together. She remembers him as an honest and giving man who loved his daughters. {span}Dawley leaves behind a wife and seven children.{/span}
Brunk said she lost her son-in-law in a traffic accident, and the Dawley family was there for her family. Brunk, who lives next to Carbon Hill Cemetery, allowed law enforcement to use her property to park their vehicles for the funeral.
“It’s the least we could do,” Brunk said.
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch said during the funeral that Dawley will be remembered as “a life cut too short.”
“We can’t fix the hurt, and we can’t change what has happened — we have to leave that to a higher power,” Fitch said.
He said Dawley loved being a police officer, and was a mentor to other officers.
“He was loved and respected by his fellow officers, as well as the entire Nelsonville community,” Fitch said.
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank said Wednesday was a “sad day across the city.”
“Scott (Dawley) will be missed but not forgotten,” said Frank.
Tina Adams, the mother of a Nelsonville Police officer, was on Canal Street in Nelsonville to watch the procession come through town.
She said the community has been showing support not just for the Dawley family, but also for other first responders such as Jeff Armes, who died suddenly while battling a blaze in May.
“I think it makes us appreciate them more,” Adams said.
Law enforcement representing all parts of the state stood at attention at Carbon Hill cemetery for the customary sendoff of fallen first responders.
Frank said Nelsonville appreciates the support of law enforcement from all over the state. Fitch said “he will never be able to repay” the law enforcement that came to show support.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said Dawley’s “family and friends — and our law enforcement community — will sadly miss him.”
He told The Athens Messenger his deputies will be taking over the watch in Nelsonville on Wednesday so the Nelsonville Police Department can have the night off to mourn.
“We’re just helping out so they can mourn, and show their respects, and get past this day,” Smith said.
Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North said he knew Dawley’s father, who also lived in Hocking County. He added the turnout at the funeral speaks to a sense of community among law enforcement.
He said the loss was a reminder that law enforcement isn’t invincible.
“You know when you go out there, you may not come back out at all,” North said.
