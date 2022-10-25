The Athens County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) has announced the demolition of three buildings in the county.
The demolitions were made possible with Ohio Building and Site Redevelopment funds. They took place in the villages of Glouster, Jacksonvillle and Trimble. Land Bank owns all the properties.
The properties demolished included 19409 Congress St., Trimble; 10 S. 7th St., Jacksonville; and 27 Main St., 44 Front St. and 82 Front St., Glouster.
“These demolitions are a critical step toward revitalization of these communities,” said Ric Wasserman, Athens County Land Bank chair and county treasurer. “This is just the first step. We anticipate completing more than 25 additional demos with this grant funding.”
The buildings were very dilapidated and getting rid of them was a big priority, said Glouster Mayor Sam Sikorski.
Hutton Excavating, the project’s low bidder, did the demolitions.
The demolitions mark the first use of the more than $500,000 the Land Bank has received from the Ohio Department of Development under the 2021 program passed by the state Legislature.
A similar, but separate, program funded the demolition of the old Jacksonville-Trimble School in August. The Land Bank plans additional demolitions of structures in nine other Athens County townships during the next several months.
The Land Bank is waiting to hear if ODOD will approve an additional $200,000 in funding.
Contractors interested in bidding on future demolitions can contact the Land Bank via email at landbank.athens@gmail.com. to be added to the contractor list.
