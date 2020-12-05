A blighted building in the village of Glouster has been rebuilt into a new home for the Woollard family, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio and the Athens County Land Bank.
Located at 10 Barbour Street, the property was once the site of a two-story home that had long since gone past it’s prime. With broken or missing windows, boarded-up door frames and a good deal of moss growing on it, the building was not suitable for rehabilitation or habitation.
On June 17, 2014, the property was sold from Tantum Enterprises LTD. to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio. The organization then sold it to the Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, or the Athens County Land Bank, on Sept. 6, 2019, as Habitat for Humanity was unable to secure funds for demolition of the property.
Once in the hands of the Land Bank, the building was demolished and property remediated for future building. The demolition was funded through federal NIP project money that was awarded to the county. NIP gives grantees $12,500 per property for demolitions, although not every demolition project takes the whole amount.
Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman, an active member of the Athens County Land Bank Board, noted that he was very pleased with the outcome of the project.
“It’s a wonderful thing every time a new house gets built in an area that hasn’t seen a lot of new construction in the area,” he said Friday, Dec. 4. “That property was probably one of the top ten most dilapidated houses in the county.”
Once the property was ready for building, it was sold once more to the Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio on April 22, 2020.
With hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteer hours put in and funding provided from Southeast Ohio churches, matched by Thrivent Financial, and with additional help from Faith Build Coalition, the house was finally ready for the chosen family to move in only a few weeks ago.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Brandy Woollard was given the keys to the house in a ceremony broadcasted virtually by Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio. The sale to the Woollard family was finalized on Nov. 17, 2020.
Habitat for Humanity homeowners are given a great deal of control while building or rehabilitating a house they will eventually buy. Brandy Woollard pointed out a few items in the house that she helped pick out, including the large windows, open kitchen layout and color contrasts.
The Land Bank announced on its Facebook page that Habitat for Humanity is working on a few other projects in the same vein that will, or are, occurring in the same township. Wasserman noted that the projects are set for construction in 2021 and are located at 8 S. 8th St., Jacksonville and 57 Summit St., Glouster.
To volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, email volunteer@habitatseo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.