The Athens County Land Bank will be tearing down four structures in the next three months thanks to a federal grant.
The funds were in response to demo requests made in November 2019, and come from the Ohio Housing Foundation. The group runs the federal Neighborhood Initiative Program, and has given enough money to tear down four dilapidated structures in Athens County — $12,500 per structure, according to Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel, who helps with the Land Bank’s activities.
In November, the team with the Athens County Land Bank was informed that NIP was out of funds and the last four requested houses within the county were “wait-listed.” Chmiel said that in during the process of closing the program down, NIP likely got money back from other counties that had been allocated funds, but had not used the monies.
The four locations to be demolished are 32 Front Street, 15 Locust Street and 16 Morgan Street, all in Glouster, as well as 944 High Street in Nelsonville. If the plan goes smoothly, these properties will be leveled by the end of June.
Other demolitions, funded from the Land Bank’s own budget, will also begin soon. Chmiel noted that there is an opportunity for a Community Development Block Grant, which can stretch the county’s money. The funding will provide up to $250,000, and Chmiel said the group is seeking to maximize that funding by providing the largest amount of properties possible.
To that end, the Land Bank is seeking to obtain more dilapidated properties, up to 35, to submit for the grant.
“Hopefully between now and then we can keep acquiring properties and get a big bunch of them done,” Chmiel said.
In addition, the group is seeking end-users who can renovate usable properties. Chmiel said access to funding is limited right now, so finding other ways to get properties cleaned up is top priority.
“If we have something that’s saveable, we always try to save it first,” he explained. “If we can find a suitable end user, it makes a lot of sense right now. But the candidates need to have the right skills, money, time, et cetera.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.