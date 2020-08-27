LOGAN — A local organization has launched an emergency campaign to purchase and save 108 acres of land in the Hocking Hills, adjacent to Ash Cave.
The nonprofit Arc of Appalachia Land Conservancy has launched the campaign trying to raise $435,000 by Sept. 1. The group thus far has raised $144,730 from individual donors but is seeking help from the community in purchasing the property.
The property is dissected by extremely steep, hemlock-shrouded deep ravines with the west boundary of the property shared with Ash Cave State Park. The property represents a major expansion to protected lands bordering the Hocking Hills State Park, which attracts over four million people each year.
“Preservation opportunities this good don’t come along very often, so when we heard this property was up for sale for a very reasonable price, we asked ourselves, wonder what’s wrong with the property?” questioned Arc of Appalachia Director Nancy Stranahan.
“After we visited the property, we had to honestly answer, absolutely nothing. The property is superb, with an unusually mature forest, deep hemlock-shrouded valleys, and stunning rock formations. We are now in solid contract with the seller and fully committed to protecting this property in perpetuity as part of the Arc of Appalachia Preserve system,” she continued.
According to information on the Arc of Appalachia website, the property was purchased several years ago by a local operator of a logging business with the intent to harvest the trees. His business plan was slowed down by the fact that the only road access into the property lies along state Route 56, bordered by East Queer Creek, which is bordered by a 40-50 foot palisade of rocks mounded at the base of a very steep hill.
Therefore, there is no way to enter the property with vehicles. The logger was going to build a bridge, but there was no way the rocks, etc. would hold the weight of a fully loaded semi-truck. In the process of trying to proceed with his logging plans, he received news that his family farm was for sale. In order to purchase his family farm, he decided to sell the 108-acres.
The plan is to design a trail system that will be used for naturalist-led hikes and special events, according to Arc. The vision of the organization is to establish a new annual event for people — a fall hike leading from the Ash Cave Eastern Reserve to Ash Cave, and back.
According Stranahan, the reasons for the purchase are:
• the presence of an unusually mature forest for our region and one that is quite beautiful, supporting a higher-than-average diversity of plants and animals;
• expanding the buffer of undeveloped lands around Ash Cave, a natural attraction that visited by millions of people a year from Ohio and beyond;
• protecting the natural viewscape along state Route 56 as visitors approach Ash Cave from the east;
• protecting the stunning rock cliffs and shelters on the north side of East Queer Creek, fully visible to visitors driving by when the leaves aren’t out; and
• expand hiking events in the Hocking Hills region to engage visitors and thereby provide both natural history education and outdoor recreation.
The Arc of Appalachia is a nonprofit that has protected more than 7,000 acres within North American’s Great Eastern Forest in southern Ohio. The Arc of Appalachia provides nearly 50 miles of public hiking trails in 11 Arc preserves. The organization also maintains lodges for those seeking wholesome nature retreats and public education courses on topics of natural history.
The nonprofit Arc of Appalachia was founded in 1995.
To make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/SavingHockingHills. Learn more about Arc of Appalachia at https://arcofapplachia.org/.
****
Debra Tobin is the Logan Daily News Editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.