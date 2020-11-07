Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Joanna Heatherly, dwelling, 20 Wilson St., Coolville, to Amy and Dylan Beardmore, $45,900.

The Joann Fokes Living Trust, dwelling, 7671 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Sarah and Bram Riddlebarger, $245,000.

Kimberly Good Kelly, trustee of the Peter Good Trust, dwelling, 90 Mill St., Athens, to Blake and Stephanie Hodgson, $315,000.

David Onley, dwelling, 31 Sunset Drive, Athens, to David Wooster and Audrey Larrimer, $30,000.

Alice Pennington, dwelling, 4936 Lake Road, Athens, to Eric and Gwen Brannon, $190,000.

Caroline Thomason and Alice Pennington, as trustee, dwelling, 5055 Lake Road, Athens, to Eric and Gwen Brannon, $375,000.

Bram and Sarah Riddlebarger, dwelling, 80 Briarwood Drive, Athens, to Michele Fialla, $255,000.

Caoline Thomason and Alice Pennington, as trustee, dwelling, 4062 Marshfield Road and 4935 Lake Road, to Eric and Gwen Brannon, $148,466.50.

Cetide LLC, build, 103 University Estates Blvd., to John and Joyce Wharton, $50,000.

Wilson and Oliver LLC., build, 105 Universities Estates Blvd., to John and Joyce Wharton, $50,000.

Jeff and Susan Delaney, dwelling, 28568 Rock Run Rd., to Thomas Southard and Jonell Carver, $250,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, dwelling, 29 Williams St., Glouster, to the Amended Living Revocable Trust of Marjone Noms, $39,000.

James and Joyce Keffer, dwelling, 8533 New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, to Elizabeth McDonald, $179,000.

Nicole Stump, nka Nicole Dienst, dwelling, 1315 Fisher Road, Athens, to Kiara Pires, $126,000.

Harold and Michael Steven Heinlein, dwelling, 30 Watkins St., Nelsonville, to Scott and Dusty Maffin, $25,000.

Patsy Brownell, dwelling, 10020 Antle Orchard Road, Glouster, to Jeanna Garcia, $199,900.

Yang Lai, condominium, 15 S. Shafer St., Athens, to RulHua Dong and AnSheng Qin, $51,000.

Ronald Hacker Jr. and Jneanne Hacker, dwelling, 4232 Chesser Road, Albany, to Kendra Green and Cory Wilson, $138,000.

Ronnie Crabtree, dwelling, 136 Myers Street, Nelsonville, to Alyson Evans, $51,000.

M&H Properties, land, Frost Road, Coolville, to Todd, Staci and the Bates Family Limited Partnership, $140,358.

Jason Ball, building, 31 Euclid Avenue, Athens, to Joyce Schumacher, $182,700.

Leonard Brunker, dwelling, 2801-2809 10th St., Coolville, to Paul Brain Jr., $53,000.

Crista Hettinger, dwelling, 1519 Depot St., Albany, to Marget and Thomas Demko., $40,000.

Benjah Miller, dwelling, 17 Second St., Athens, to Justin Shields, $154,000.

