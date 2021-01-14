Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Shawn G. Postlethewait, Nathan D. Youngblood, Robert Shawn Galford, land, Ten Spot Road, Nelsonville, to Kareem Kashmiry, et. al, $145,750.

Marty Husted, dwelling, 11070 Chase Run Road, Albany, to Kathleen Bell-Moran, $73,800.

Agri Soils LLC, land, Lightner Road, to Benjamin T. Laurendeau, $89,900.

Marty Husted, dwelling, 11080 Chase Run Road, Albany, to Kathleen Bell-Moran, $67,800.

Jason B. Pina and Shai R. Pina, dwelling, 8495 Lavelle Rd., Athens, to Gina Williams and Amy Pfeiffer, $343,000.

Wayne E. Hershberger, et. al, land, Henderson Road, to The Athens Conservancy, $225,000.

Ronald E. Forrest Jr. and Amy M. Forrest, dwelling, 4 S. 7th St., Jacksonville, to Laura S. Newlun, $56,000.

Agri Soils, Ltd., land, Lighter Road, to Jeffrey Hall, $67,500.

The Sugar Creek Coal and Mining Company, land, Reach Ridge Road, Athens, to Francis X. McDermott, $59,017.20.

Agri Soils Ltd., land, Boyer Road, to William Ferguson, $43,500.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, dwelling, 12, N. 3rd St., Jacksonville, to Sean Johnson, $54,770.

Verh Brooks, land, 39 E. Main St., Jacksonville, to Jane and Ezekiel Brooks, $8,000.

East State Street Development Co, industrial, 11686 Upper River Road, Athens, to FSC CG Athens OH LLC, $3,360,000.


Load comments