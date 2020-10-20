Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Gregory and Kelsey Barringer, manufactured home, 22268 Brister Road, Coolville, to MacKenzie Bond and Justin Klinglesmith, $87,252.
Patricia Gunn, dwelling, 11 Cardiff Lane, Athens, to Cory Baumann, $233,000.
David and Nancy Lunsford, dwelling, 1 Summit St., Glouster, to Ryan Naguck, $52,800.
Stephen and Katherine Kropf, dwelling, 202 Washington St., Athens, to Athens Flag Properties, LLC, $109,500.
Julie Pierce, dwelling, 29 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Rolsten Properties, LLC., $43,500.
James Stout, land, Route 124, Coolville, to C.R. Athens Properties LTD., $46,000.
Christopher Johnson, dwelling, 185 Myers St., Nelsonville, to Danny Simms, $11,000.
Virginia Miller, dwelling, 14204 Mansfield Road, Athens, to Christian and Amy Sheridan, $190,000.
Samuel Kennison, dwelling, 25 Pine Grove Drive, Nelsonville, to Anthony Dunfee, $500.
The Carter Jones Lumber Company, land, 1299 E. Canal St., Nelsonville, to 1st Choice Property Management, LLC., $575,000.
Anna Simpkins, dwelling, 15986 and 15976 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Craig Dransfield, $24,000.
Hyrdocarbon Minerals II, land, Route 681, to Zachary Blackburn, $32,000.
Rogers Environmental Inc., dwelling, 6095 Wingrove Road, Athens, to Abigail Ledger and Joshua Kahanca, $878,000.
Steve and Kristie Gegoncza, dwelling, 19774 Winner Lane, Stewart, to Randy and Kim Lapp, $57,500.
Eva Conrath, dwelling, 7536 Selby Rd., Athens, to David Brooks, $149,000.
Roxana Herdlitzka, dwelling, 2432 Perry Ridge Rd., Nelsonville, $160,000.
Estate of John Toth, manufactured home, 17384 Wrightstown Rd., Amesville, to William and June Abbott, $182,000.
Mary Tigner-Rasanen, dwelling, 8 North May Ave., Athens, to Brian and Denise Powers, $280,000.
Julia Kline, dwelling, 2 Ellis Ave., AThens, to the Katherine Kropf Revocable Trust, $72,000.
Gary and Joann McKibben, dwelling, 10901 Rosewood Lane, Athens, to Matthew and Crystal Peachey, $265,000.
Affordable Home Properties LLC., dwelling, 2 S. Eighth St., Jacksonville, to Paige Gensley and Nathen Shipley, $95,750.
Kenneth Waggoner, dwelling, 1833 Baker Road, Albany, to Amos and Edna Borkholder, $310,000.
Harrison and Barbara Runyon, dwelling, 96 N. Shafer, Athens, to Stonehouse Ohio, LLC, $135,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.