Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Gregory and Kelsey Barringer, manufactured home, 22268 Brister Road, Coolville, to MacKenzie Bond and Justin Klinglesmith, $87,252.

Patricia Gunn, dwelling, 11 Cardiff Lane, Athens, to Cory Baumann, $233,000.

David and Nancy Lunsford, dwelling, 1 Summit St., Glouster, to Ryan Naguck, $52,800.

Stephen and Katherine Kropf, dwelling, 202 Washington St., Athens, to Athens Flag Properties, LLC, $109,500.

Julie Pierce, dwelling, 29 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Rolsten Properties, LLC., $43,500.

James Stout, land, Route 124, Coolville, to C.R. Athens Properties LTD., $46,000.

Christopher Johnson, dwelling, 185 Myers St., Nelsonville, to Danny Simms, $11,000.

Virginia Miller, dwelling, 14204 Mansfield Road, Athens, to Christian and Amy Sheridan, $190,000.

Samuel Kennison, dwelling, 25 Pine Grove Drive, Nelsonville, to Anthony Dunfee, $500.

The Carter Jones Lumber Company, land, 1299 E. Canal St., Nelsonville, to 1st Choice Property Management, LLC., $575,000.

Anna Simpkins, dwelling, 15986 and 15976 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Craig Dransfield, $24,000.

Hyrdocarbon Minerals II, land, Route 681, to Zachary Blackburn, $32,000.

Rogers Environmental Inc., dwelling, 6095 Wingrove Road, Athens, to Abigail Ledger and Joshua Kahanca, $878,000.

Steve and Kristie Gegoncza, dwelling, 19774 Winner Lane, Stewart, to Randy and Kim Lapp, $57,500.

Eva Conrath, dwelling, 7536 Selby Rd., Athens, to David Brooks, $149,000.

Roxana Herdlitzka, dwelling, 2432 Perry Ridge Rd., Nelsonville, $160,000.

Estate of John Toth, manufactured home, 17384 Wrightstown Rd., Amesville, to William and June Abbott, $182,000.

Mary Tigner-Rasanen, dwelling, 8 North May Ave., Athens, to Brian and Denise Powers, $280,000.

Julia Kline, dwelling, 2 Ellis Ave., AThens, to the Katherine Kropf Revocable Trust, $72,000.

Gary and Joann McKibben, dwelling, 10901 Rosewood Lane, Athens, to Matthew and Crystal Peachey, $265,000.

Affordable Home Properties LLC., dwelling, 2 S. Eighth St., Jacksonville, to Paige Gensley and Nathen Shipley, $95,750.

Kenneth Waggoner, dwelling, 1833 Baker Road, Albany, to Amos and Edna Borkholder, $310,000.

Harrison and Barbara Runyon, dwelling, 96 N. Shafer, Athens, to Stonehouse Ohio, LLC, $135,000.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com


