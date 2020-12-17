Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values. 

Credits Lending 3LP, mobile home, 5016 Lang Road, Nelsonville, to Patricia Robinette, $2,000.

Judith Thomas, condominium, 3855 Tanager Pointe, Albany, to James and Nicole Thomas, $300,000.

Mary Jackson Brown, trustee, land, 7533 Rosemary Lane, Athens, to Ted and Judy Reed, $320,000.

James McGregor and Alleen Lehman, dwelling, 840 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Miki Brooks, $49,000.

Mary Ann Fox, trustee, dwelling, Farm Lot 43 Route 4, Athens, to Karl and Eileen Koch, $265,000.

Brent Ash, dwelling, 9 Atlantic St., Athens, to Heather, Darrian and Dahlia Hill, $24,500.

ABR Putdoors LLC., land, Rock Camp Road, to Tmasz Jemczura et. al., $104,000.

Chloe Russell, dwelling, 15948 Main St., Millfield, to Michael and Jessica Makosky, $35,000.

Clifford and Lisa Bonner, dwelling, 18465 Route 550, Amesville, to Lori Holmes, $283,000.

The Campbell Family Farm LLC, Dwelling, 4334 Miller Road, Guysville, to Randy and Kathleen Parker, $685,000.

Natalee Brobst nka Natalee Monk, dwelling, 153 Columbus Street, Nelsonville, to Nam Nguyen, $167,500.

Hershberger Family Acres Ltd., land, Route 691, Nelsonville, to Robert and Diane Marlowe, and James White, $72,000.

Pearl Moehlenkamp, land, 20878 Elm Street, Stewart, to Robert Carpenter Jr., $40,000.

Lynn Parkins III, dwelling, 11 Harrison St., Amesville, to Edwin Waskiewicz, $92,500.

Valley Lodge No. 169 Knights of Pythias, dwelling, 99 Adams St., Nelsonville, to Pentecostal Faith Church, $75,000.

Thomas Stewart, dwelling, 6500 Route 356, New Marshfield, to Jason and Amber Deavers, $164,800.

James and Nicole Thomas, dwelling, 2565 Pleasant Hill Drive, Athens, to Justin Delacruz, $165,000.

Matthew Shinn, dwelling, 6211 Radford Road, Athens, to Joshua and Kelsey  Ousley, $189,000.

Scotty Hall Photography LLC., dwelling, 6211 Shelley Drive, Athens, to Anna Delacruz, $164,882.

Patti and Richard Barnes, condominium, 7735 Country Club Road, Athens, to Neil and Tara Whaley, $230,000.

Evergreen Estates LLC., 134 N. Congress St., Athens, to Shirley Anderson, $275,000.

Michael Hornsby, land, 0 Shady Lane, The Plains, to Green Renaissance Properties of Ohio, LLC., $20,000.

Barbara Secoy, dwelling, 5287 Vore Ridge, Athens, to Carolyn Harley, $46,000.

Leah Garrison, fka Leah Bound, fka Leah Miller, dwelling, 22 Central Ave., Athens, to Athens Brick Properties LLC., $75,500.

Thomas and Toni Clindaniel, dwelling, 3277  Lottridge Road, Guysville, to Joel and Lesa Ziesemer, $530,000.

Kyle and Clarissa Collins, dwelling, 3322 Glazier Road, Guysville, to Quinn and Mary Biesinger, $320,000.

Agri Soils Ltd., dwelling, 14.164 acres on Jacksonville Road, Glouster, to James and Kathy Robson, $23,100.

Rachael Burns, dwelling, 3 Canterbury Drive, Athens, to Jennifer Foehl, $165,000.

Charles Alloway Jr., dwelling, 23875 Brimstone Road, Coolville, to Tracy Congrove, $203,000.

Steve and Dannette Andrews, land, 10934 Congress Run Road, Glouster, to Jeffrey and Alica Drake, $17,500.

Carla Young and John Eckelberry, trustees, dwelling, 49 Avon Place, Athens, to Peter Eckelberry, $44,000.

Harold and Etta Carpenter, rough cabin, 20262 Sand Rock Road, Stewart, to Parachute Ridge Sportsman Club LLC., $90,000.

Agri Soils LTD., land, 31.488 acres on Jacksonville Road, Glouster, to Woodland Renewal Society LLC., $45,100.

Kathryn and Lantz Repp, dwelling, 333 Grand Street, Coolville, to Kyle Collins, $210,000.

