Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Erik Boczko, dwelling, 10 Bolleana Place, Athens, to Lauren Dikis, $196,000.
Weaver Valley Properties LLC., land, Brill Road, Athens, to JBH Investments LLC., $284,000.
Athony Fahrion, Trustee, dwelling, 21 Hudson Ave., Athens, to Roberty D. Goodrich III and Elizabeth Goodrich, $260,000.
Gribble Insurance Agency Inc., commercial, 728 E. State St., Athens, to Porter Athens LLC., $1,200,000.
Team JWill Properties LLC., dwelling, 197/199 and 205/207 Madison St., Nelsonville, to Brian and Charla Johnson, $190,000.
John Patterson, dwelling, 16502 Route 329, Amesville, to Jamie Hixson and Donna Boyer, $192,000.
Charles and Betty Bensch, dwelling, 13880 Mill Creek Rd., Millfield, to John Patterson and Michael Bellar, $298,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, dwelling, 371 Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Cristopher Glenn, $61,500.
David Sharpe and Herta Rodina, dwelling, 10775 Rosewood Lane, Athens, to Martin and Sonja Hayes, $269,000.
David Asterino, dwelling, 217 Kontner St., Nelsonville, to Phillip Radcliff, $68,000.
Folyd and Kara Cozart, dwelling, 4848 Enlow Road, Athens, to Jarrod and Ashley Gray, $196,000.
Myra and Gary Cartwright, Trustees, land, S. Wemer Rd., Millfield, to Mitchell Clure, $60,000.
Megan Weber fka Megan Riddlebarger, dwelling, 74 S. Plains Rd., The Plains, to Timber Tops Dayhome LLC., $225,000.
Howard and Lawson, LTD., dwelling, 126 University Estates, Athens, to Rebecca Thacker, $442,700.
Brent Semingson, land, Mountain Ash Rd., Glouster, to Donald Cook, $2,300.
The Sugar Creek Coal and Mining Company, land, Route 13, Athens, to Gina and Douglas Breglia, $85,000.
Trust of Robin Green, dwelling, 7911 New England Rd., Stewart, to Tyler Johnson and Catherine Wolfe, $200,100.
Karl Elderkin, dwelling, 10920 Northpoint Drive, Athens, to Jeffrey Lenihan and Rochelle Konyot, $500,000.
Lori Espositio, dwelling, 10846 Peach Ridge Rd., Athens, to Peach 10846 LLC., $194,000.
The estate of John Lehman, dwelling, 15775 Nixon Road, Nelsonville, to Forest Walton, $38,600.
Shirley Seckinger, dwelling, 401 Adena Drive, The Plains, to Tammi Mattey, $205,000.
Stephanie and Jeffrey Tikkanen, dwelling, 19 Coventry LAne, Athens, to Hyun-Ju Oh, $280,000.
Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., land, 17897 Jacksonville Road, Millfield, to Benjamin and Shendra Miller, $40,000.
Donald Kincaid, land, 0 Parker Road, Albany, to Scott and Wendy Hogood 2000 Trust, $55,000.
Berbadine Cottrell, dwelling, 11533 Chase Road, to David and Carol Willoughby, $83,510.
Samantha and Chad Collins, dwelling, 10200 Sand Ridge Rd., Millfield, to Alison and George Rieger, $195,000.
John Glazer, dwelling, 7100 Blackburn Rd., Athens, to Karl and Amanda Huff, $248,000.
The Cecily Joan Bow Revocable Living Trust, dwelling, 6885 S. Blackburn Rd., Athens, to Robert and Cayla Purcell, $170,000.
Samuel and Cynthia Conger, dwelling, 1305 Four Mile Creek Rd., Coolville, to Lewis and Brandi Gillian, $100,000.
Kimberly Good Kelly, Trustee, dwelling, 72 Maplewood Drive, Athens, to Jodie Robinson Easton, Kiah Easton and Gerald Wayne Easton Jr., $155,000.
