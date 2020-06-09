Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Joyce Brozak, dwelling, 601 Laurel Lane, Shade, to Mitchell McPhersona nd Michelle Savage McPherson, no funds transferred.
Dennis Brozak, et al, dwelling, 9944 First Street, Stewart, to Joyce Brozak, inherited.
Linda Miller Sheets and Shirley Lynes, land, Meadowbrook Road, to Village of Albany, no funds transferred.
Julian Boggs Trust by Deana Rodehaver, dwelling, 299 Calaway Ridge Road, to Brian and Paula Fryar, $2,500.
Robert and Vickie Erdy, dwelling, 18344-18366-0 Modoc Road, Glouster, to Jack Mounts, $60,000.
Robert and Heather Chubb, dwelling, 20 Grovsnor St., Nelsonville, to Tia Anders, no funds transferred.
Estate of Patricia Connor, dwelling, 13507 N. Peach Ridge, Athens, to Amy Mackey and Tim Ferrell, $229,500.
Roya Rentals LLC, dwelling, 1 Westfield Place, Athens, to Virginia Brown, $160,000.
The Six J's Farm Family Limited Partnership, dwelling, 27160 Gillian Hubbard Road, Coolville, to Joe and June Jones, no funds transferred.
Margeret's Creek LLC and the Venue of Athens, land, Route 56 Highway, Athens, to the Athens County Board of Commissioners, no funds transferred.
Audrey Dishong, dwelling, 1649 Morton Ave., Albany, to Jane C. Hollon, Trustee of Dishong Home Trust, no funds transferred.
Leonard Pidcock, 169 E. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Mary Pidcock, inherited.
Stephen Abfall and Kathy Abfall, trustees, dwelling, 1529 Route 681, Albany, to Benjamin and Courtney Abfall, $158,333.
Austin and Christina Ford and Timothy and Linda Ford, land, 1401 Route 124, Coolville, to Austin, Christina, Timothy and Linda Ford, no funds transferred.
Gregory Meeks, dwelling, 1791 Coe Z Right Road, Athens, to Cody Meeks, $150,000.
Tempe Hembree, dwelling, 15600 Wolfe Bennet Road, Nelsonville, to Eric Richards, $210,000.
Lucian Spataro Jr., dwelling, 0 Ridgeview Drive, Athens, to Lucian Spataro Jr., correcting previous deed.
Alma Sickels, dwelling, 5949 Radford Road, Athens, to Meredith and Jacob White, $182,000.
Castle Pine Properties LLC, land, 57 East First Street, The Plains, to Southeast Ohio Holdings LLC, $99,000.
William Robey Living Family Trust, dwelling, 137 E. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Stuart and Marissa Brooks, $215,000.
Kyle Mishne Revocable Trust, dwelling, 7650 Rosemary Lane, Athens, to Kyle and Sally Mishne, no funds transferred.
Ralph Johnson, dwelling, 577 Chestnut Street, Nelsonville, to Janice Bullock, inherited.
Sherry and Robert Lee, dwelling, 31 Lexington Ave., Chauncey, to Sherry Lee, no funds transferred.
Edward Morrison and Sherry Morrison Living Trust, condominium, 15 S. Shafer Street, Unit 509, Athens, to John and Dellana Dowalter, $85,000.
Matthew, Rachel, Richard and Jennifer Cornish, dwelling, 24 Spring St., Athens, to Jeanette Buck, $140,000.
Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., vacant land on Woodlane Road, to Countrytyme Realty LLC, no funds transferred — subsidiary.
Jack Stauffer, trustee, dwelling, 202 Elmwood Place, to Samuel Girton, $159,000.
Joann McGee, dwelling, 12948 Route 591, Nelsonville, to Heather Beyette and Cesar Marquez-Santillian, $130,000.
Chelza Grim nka Chelza and Jonathon Tyma, mobile home, 1580 Pearl Wood Road, Albany, to Jason and Jenny Hughes, $35,000.
Brian Ogle and Kelly Forshey, dwelling, 21 Roxbury Drive, Athens, to Linda Phillips, $215,000.
Christopher and Johnora Hayhow, dwelling, 6720 Cameron Road, Athens, to Deborah and Michael McAvoy, $455,000.
Larry Klinglesmith and Sandra Hawk, dwelling, 6095 Frost Road, Coolville, to Jack Lightfritz, $55,000.
Michael and Deborah McAvoy, dwelling, 312 Carrol Road, Athens, to Laura and Bradford Meyers, $349,500.
Linda Harris fka Linda Depoy and Linda Evans, building, 8630 Haines Ridge Road, Athens, to Chad and Gerri Hudnall, $45,000.
Jeffrey Carter, dwelling, 199 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Jason and Jenny Fail, $110,000.
Scott Thew et al, dwelling, 441 Pearl Wood Road, Albany, to Scott Thew, no funds transferred.
Deirdre Thew et al, dwelling, 0 Pearl Wood Road, Albany, to Deirdre Threw, no funds transferred.
Michael Widner, dwelling, 21879 Brister Road, Coolville, to Suzanne Widner, inherited.
Christy Campbell, dwelling, 188 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Billie Campbell, inherited.
Paul Farley, dwelling, 195 Harper St., Nelsonville, to Robert McKelvey, $17,000.
Barbara Wyckoff and Vera Dyer, dwelling, 570 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Sallie Sauber and Glen Linthicum, $30,000.
William and Louise Grim, dwelling, Peach Ridge Road, to William and Louise Grim as Trustees, no funds transferred.
Estate of Anna Ruth Conkey aka Ruth Conkey, dwelling, 6 Hickory St., Athens, to Gary Conkey, $60,000.
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 7211 Route 329, Guysville, to Lisa Proffitt, no funds transferred.
Executor of Estate of John Life, land, Frost Road, to Rodney and Jolene Stull, $20,000.
Surivor Advocacy Outreach Program, 55 W. Washington Street, Nelsonville, to SAOP LLC, no funds transferred.
Sandhya Warrier and Brandon Shiflett, dwelling, 247 W. Union Street, Unit 301A, Athens, to John, Donna and Kurt Imhoff, no funds transferred.
Todd Bradford, dwelling, 8 Woodside Drive, Athens, to Christy Bradford, inherited.
East Athens Church of Christ Inc., land, 4.944 Acres on West Union St., Athens, to Athens City School District Board of Education, $50,000.
Harry Powell, dwelling, 29375 Belpre Pike, Coolville, to Robert Powell, inherited.
Teresa Rapp, dwelling, 8028 Floyd Drive, The Plains, to Jocelyn Schultz, $176,500.
Estate of Gregory Martin Bauer, dwelling, 960 Rock Camp Rd., New Marshfield, to ABR Outdoors LLC, $280,000.
Larry Wines and Dibby Eve Princesa Wines, dwelling, 5978 Radford Rd., Athens, to Raymond Woods, $156,000.
David Mott guardian of Judith Flaxbeard and agent for Mark Mason, dwelling, 10161 Cooley Rd., Albany, to Frank Hurd and Mary Esbenshade, $105,000.
Carla June Bohlen, dwelling, 3781 Route 681, Albany, to C. June Bohlen, no funds transferred.
David West, dwelling, 499 Adena Drive, The Plains, Diana West, inherited.
Brian and Rebeka Muhn, trustees, dwelling, 436 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Curt Potts, $84,800.
Gary and Sandra Seeley, dwelling, 35 Roxbury Drive, Athens, to Darren Miller, $195,000.
Richard Franchak, dwelling, 23 Coventry Lane, Athens, to Larry and Dibby Wines, $225,000.
Gerald and Evelyn Hann, acreage, 4343 Route 56, Athens, to Dean Hann, no funds transferred.
Lilliana Alvarez, dwelling, 20 Westfield Place, Athens, to Scott and Lisa Norris, $162,000.
Gina Green, dwelling, 11 Elizabeth Street, Athens, to Yumi Choe, $126,000.
Duward and Nancy Stotts, dwelling, 13190 Dutch Creek Road, to Jessica Walker, $95,000.
Mark and Cynthia Weidner, dwelling, 8735 E. 5th St., The Plains, to Bradley and Taylor Weidner, $135,000.
Brad and Rebecca Jageman, dwellings, 15, 17 and 19 Byard St., Athens, to Do What Is Right LLC, $520,000.
Brad and Rebecca Jageman, dwelling, 119 N. Congress St., Athens, to Do What Is Right LLC, $330,000.
David and Lisa Robacki, dwelling, 21 Cross St., The Plains, to David and Carrie Scragg, $155,000.
First Choice Cabin Rentals LLC, dwelling, 630 Scenic Lane, Nelsonville, to David and Patricia Clark, $168,900.
Connie Ford, dwelling, 18434 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, to Rhonda and Danny Williams, $40,000.
Agnes and Edwin Kinschner, 190 W. State St., Athens, to Lowell Howard III, $117,500.
Shamrock BFAM LLC., dwelling, 5822 Rhoric Road, Athens, to Brian and Kristie Ritchie, $10,000.
Bonnie Baber, land, S. Canaan Road, to Janette and Angelina Valentine, $75,000.
Lewis Griffin, land, 68 Locust Street, Glouster, to Jason McCollister, $10,000.
Phillip Long, dwelling, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 605, to Christopher Greenlee, $74,000.
