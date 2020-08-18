Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Todd Fantz and Erin Jordan, dwelling, 350 Carroll Road, Athens, to Amy Chadwick, $330,000.
Sheldon Miller, land, Marietta Run Road, Amesville, to Richard Roberts, $50,000.
JBH Investments LLC, land, 15939 Henry Road, Amesville, to George and Cheryl Moser, $230,000.
Timothy Wells and Kristina Kennedy, dwelling, 8010 Bennita Lane, Athens, to Frank Brandau, $179,000.
Ronald Thomas, dwelling, 14920 Route 329, Amesville, to Rebecca Jarvis, $45,000.
Donal Maiorana, dwelling, 9126 Harner Road, to Kimberly Rutter and Aaron Simmons, $57,815.
Stephen Kochis, land, 1.134 Acres on Kochis Road, Glouster, to Kevin and Rhonda Six, $5,000.
Rebekah Richey (by sheriff), dwelling, 491 Scott St., Nelsonville, to Federal Home Loan Mortage Corporation, $31,000.
Dan Johnson (by sheriff), dwelling, 3266 Route 124, Coolville, to Joe Lucas, $5,334.
Zach Hedrick, dwelling, 2620 Route 56, New Marshfield, to Shawn and Rachel Bail, $450,000.
Craig Cornett, dwelling, 8706 Elliotsville Road, Athens, Lynn J. Parkins III and Nicole Calhoun, $200,000.
Marvin Loudermilk, land, 10922 Loudermilk Road, Glouster, to Benamin and Elizabeth Ramey, $10,000.
Sandhya Warrer and Brandon Shiflett, condominium, 247 W. Union St., Unit 301A, Athens, to John, Donna and Kirk Imhoff, $102,500.
Prina Sabel, trustee, land, 13.170 acres in Bern Twp. parcel number D010010031600, to Barry Harper and Kristyn Robinson, $32,500.
Pentajay Company LLC, building, 6721A, 6721B, 6731 S. Blackburn Road, Athens, to Martha Williams, Ralph Williams Jr., and Linda Williams, $60,000.
Ted Dexter, dwelling, 5196 Rhoric Road, Athens, to Benjamin and Shelly Simmons, $92,000.
Jimmie Bryan, dwelling, 2123 Baker Road, Albany, to Megan and Justin Stack, $255,000.
Aimee Barnett, dwelling, 11 Rallen Drive, The Plains, to Mark Schroder, $95,500.
Brian and Mary Haines, dwelling, 11 Walnut Court, Athens, to hoy and Sue Seckinger, $410,000.
Dream Cloud LTD, land, 0 Cottonwood Road, Trimble, to Benjamin Wemer and Alisha Hogue, $50.
Estate of Elizabeth Kralik, dwelling, 40 Morris Ave., Athens, to George Anaya, $175,000.
Megan Stack, dwelling, 2717 Bailey Road, Albany, to Derek and Erica Liskey, $167,500.
Martha Limoli, nka Martha Klinger, dwelling, 3187 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, to David and Michael Windle, $194,000.
Wendy Porter, dwelling, 8-10 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Rural Action Inc., $265,000.
Albert Vaught Jr., land, 17892 Jacksonville Road, Millfield, to Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., $20,000.
Phyllis Lorubbio, dwelling, 9865 Grass Run Road, New Marshfield, $130,000.
Phyllis Chezem and Peggy Atterberry, dwelling, 47 Mulligan Road, Athens, to Jose Rocha, $137,000.
Samuel McGrath, executor of the estate of Mary Giffin, dwelling, 1751 Baker Road, Albany, to Amos and Edna Borkholder, $400,000.
Ronald Thomas, land, Route 329, Amesville, to Joseph Lucas, $1,000.
Steven Carlson, dwelling, 16749 Zion Road, Shade, to Samantha Woods, $93,000.
Michel Pierson nka Michelle Conrad, dwelling, 52 Spring St., Coolville, to Michael and Alexis Fox, $10,000.
Steven Bush, dwelling, 5 acres on Young Road, Guysville, to William Matheny II and Nichole Matheny, $15,000.
Andrew and Frances Bissell, dwelling, 536 Jackson Street, Nelsonville, to Dennis and Vickie Horr, $74,000.
Theresa Thompson, manufactured home, 3435 Bates Road, Athens, to Cathartic Realty LLC, $35,000.
James Marsh, dwelling, 864 Chestnut Street, Nelsonville, to Curt Potts, $51,250.
Mark Abdella, land, Valley Drive, The Plains, to Reid and Josie Duplar, $65,000.
Renaissance Rentals LLC, dwelling, 19 Ohio Ave., Athens, to Kevin and Leslie Davis, $167,500.
Edward Pennel, condominium, 7671 Woodmere Drive, Athens, to Barbara Gatzulis, $218,000.
Skyline Acres LLC, dwelling, 71 Grosvenor Street, Athens, to Barbara Linden, $97,500.
Daniel and Lisa Murray, dwelling, 7779 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Katie Austin, $250,000.
Darrell Samuel dwelling, 8422 Phillips Lane, Athens, to Michael Rondou and Sue Morrow, $160,000.
David and Christine Eland, dwellling, 59 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Dian Stock, $170,000.
Amy Abercrombie, dwelling, 75 Crihfield Drive, Nelsonville, to Kimberly Gowen, $30,000.
Doris Green (deceased), dwelling, 11 Tulane Road, Athens, to Barbara Klare, $167,500.
Crislyn Properties LLC, condominium, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 602, Athens, to Linda Fink, $96,750.
Carolyn Armor, dwelling, 77 N. Plains Road, The Plains, to Craig Hunt, $110,000.
Sergiu and Simona Aizicovici, dwelling, 6 Banbury Drive, Athens, to Darrell Fawley III and Lindsey Fawley, $275,000.
Tom McGuire, dwelling, 3073 Glazin Road, Guysville, to Vinio Beaver, $48,000.
Tobias Rittney, land, 26.1192 acres on Ten Spot Road, Nelsonville, to Matthew and Lynna Childers, $78,500.
Garrett Karr and Megan Edwards nka Megan Karr, dwelling, 5930 Radford Road, Athens, to Laura and Robert Rittenhouse, $283,500.
