Athens County residents living on University Heights Road asked the Board of Commissioners for help dealing with a slip beside the road that they say is moving “6 inches to a foot” a day. They feel a combination of factors, including work on the county’s sewer project, caused the slip.
The board meet Thursday in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex, 15 S. Court St.
The road is part Contract C of the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project. The work is being done by Field Excavating.
A certified soil expert visited the road and slope in question Tuesday, according to Melanie Smith, who lives on University Heights Road with her husband Terry Smith. In an email to Terry Smith, the expert wrote: “From what I saw today, you have a sleek, steep slope that was stable until the toe of the slope was removed by sewer line construction.
The resulting slope is unstable and seems to be continuing to migrate downhill to achieve new stability. In time, continued movement of material downhill may destabilize University Heights Road, as well as, as the sewer line itself. The township or county engineer should inspect to assess the risk of continued slope failure and the need for engineered stabilization.”
Project manager and engineer Gary Silcott, with DLZ, said a geotechnical engineer visited the site about two weeks ago to do an assessment. The assessment included walking the site, and looking at the daily construction logs and soil survey information.
The engineer’s opinion was that the hillside was saturated by stormwater running off a driveway culvert, which caused the soil to get heavier and slide.
“His assessment was that there’s a driveway culvert that comes out and then it kind of just drained right into that hillside. His opinion was the hillside got saturated from the stormwater running off in there and that that is what caused the soil to get heavier and then that caused the slide,” Silcott said.
If the slip was caused by the installation new sewer lines, the slip would have run at least parallel to the line, Silcott said. “But the soil was disturbed above the line. ... What he told us that day when we were out there, certainly when looking at it, it made perfect sense.”
They asked Art Smith, a resident whose property has the culvert DLZ’s engineer questioned, to the extend the culvert down the hill, which he did by adding corrugated pipe that leads over the hill.
Silcott said they haven’t had a chance to talk with Fields about the issue, and that the company isn’t ready to go back into that area yet. Melanie Smith, who is not related to Art Smith, noted that Fields was at the site Thursday and the foreman told her they were waiting for instructions from the commissioners before working on the hill.
Smith said she has lived on the road for 29 years while her neighbor Art Smith has been living there for 30 years.
“I have a hard time seeing that this was caused by the township culvert drainage,” Melanie Smith said.
Keith Morgan, who also lives on the road, is a retired engineer who managed mining operations and stockpile operations.
He said he disagreed with DLZ’s geotechnical engineer. He said he believed the deforestation and removal of vegetation on the hill, combined with the cutting a notch at the toe of the hill caused the landslide.
He likened the hill to a stockpile of salt.
“If you put 50,000 tons of salt in a stockpile, the slope will always go 32 degrees. Even if it’s a foot salt, it will do that too,” Morgan said.
As to the culvert, it was put in by the township at least 30 years ago. The pipe pulled apart, possibly due to the landslide and “also took part of Art’s yard,” said Morgan. The slip also took out a retaining wall made of railroad ties.
“There are fissures from (from the hill) up toward (Art’s) foundation,” Morgan said. “... My feeling is that the root cause of this program is the cutting away of the toe and the deforestation, not that pipe. But if we go back to talk about that pipe, that pipe, in my opinion, broke because of tension of soil sliding down hill with the root balls of the trees, not the other way around. ... I think this is a situation of unintended consequences. Nobody in this room intended to make this happen. But it did happen.”
Just last week, pine trees — 40 feet tall and standing along the top of the hill previously, had slid down the hill and became a safety hazard so Art Smith paid to have them cut down. The root balls of those trees are now “20 feet” down the hill from where they were when the trees where cut, he said.
So far, Art Smith has paid approximately $1,200 to alleviate the problem. That includes $600 for extending the drainage pipe and $600 to remove the pine trees that were leaning.
“I’ve done the best I can, Bud. But I’m telling you now, they took everything away and, and there was nothing there to hold (the hill),” he said.
Morgan suggested that the commissioners have Fields restore the slope and reinforce the toe of the pile.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that he recently visited the road. Le-Ax Water District turned off the fire hydrant, which is located where the slip is occurring.
Silcott and others will create a plan to remedy the situation, he said.
The Commissioners asked Art Smith to send them copies of his bills so they can determine what they are going to do.
Melanie Smith said she talked with David Cook, Fields’ foreman on the project, about her concern about the erosion. She said she was told they’d put boulders in at the base of the hill.
“He said, we don’t have any more money and the township, they don’t have any more money,” she said. “We asked about a guardrail because there’s a 30 foot drop off the road down going around the hill on a curb. And as a former nurse practitioner and public health nurse, I see a potential accident of sliding on ice. A car going over 30 foot drop hitting a metal sewer cap. That’s not gonna be good ending. So, so there’s a liability as well on that road and, and losing the road.”
Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler noted that all contractors on the project are supposed to restore everything back to as close to its original state as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.