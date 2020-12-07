The Buckeye Hills Regional Council announced Monday that Natural Resources Council applications and guidelines are now available for Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington counties, for the latest round of state funding for a land preservation program.
Buckeye Hills serves as liaison to District 18 of the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Clean Ohio program. The Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program helps to fund preservation of open spaces, sensitive ecological areas, and stream corridors.
Eligible projects include:
- Habitat protection for rare, threatened, or endangered species
- Preservation of high-quality wetlands and other scare natural resources
- Preservation of stream-side forests, natural stream channels, functioning floodplains, and other natural features of Ohio’s waterways
- Comprehensive open space planning
- Securing easements to protect stream corridors
- Enhancement of ecotourism and economic development related to outdoor recreation in economically-challenged areas
- Pedestrian or bicycle passageways between natural areas and preserves
- Reduction or elimination of nonnative, invasive plant and animal species
- Providing safe areas for fishing, hunting, and trapping in a manner that provides a balanced ecosystem
Eligible applicants include:
- Local governments
- Park and joint recreational districts
- Conservancy districts
- Soil and water conservation districts
- Non-profit organizations with a purpose in conservation and/or preservation
Grant recipients must agree to maintain the properties in perpetuity so that they may be enjoyed for generations to come.
Program information is available on the Buckeye Hills website at www.buckeyehills.org/environmental-conservation.
Applications are due to Buckeye Hills Regional Council by 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2021.
Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or 740-376-1025.
