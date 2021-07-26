A pair of state lawmakers want to give a financial bonus to all members of the Ohio National Guard as thanks for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each member deserves $1,000 as a “small way to show our appreciation for their valiant efforts,” state Reps. Richard Brown of Canal Winchester and Bride Rose Sweeney of Cleveland wrote to fellow lawmakers.
The Democrats noted the Ohio National Guard’s work to distribute food at food banks and in helping distribute vaccines at various clinics. Guard members were sent to assist Ohio prisons during the initial outbreaks in 2020.
Brown and Sweeney also highlighted the Guard deployment to Washington, D.C. in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“(T)he men and women of the Ohio National Guard have clearly gone above and beyond to keep our society moving during a very difficult time,” the lawmakers wrote.
Their impending bill plans to use state dollars to fund the bonuses; the request for support sent to other lawmakers notes that National Guard members are not eligible for federal COVID-19 relief funding meant to help other frontline workers.
This article originally appeared in The Ohio Capital Journal
