Alexander Local School District staff who work in the schools cafeterias should be feeding kids, not collecting debts from them, according to Daryn Guarino, director of food and nutrition.
Guarino and Special Programs Coordinator Lindy Douglas spoke about the need to expand free access to school meals for all children in the state during a virtual panel discussion Monday. The Zoom meeting was hosted by Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition.
By having free meals in Ohio schools, students can focus on what they're learning, not on the hunger pangs they're feeling, said Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro, who hosted Monday’s discussion on behalf of the Hunger-Free Schools Ohio coalition.
"Although the pandemic-era federal programs that ensured every Ohio child could receive free meals at school have ended, there is more than enough money in Ohio right now to ensure no student goes without the meals they need,” he said.
In regards to Alexander Local Schools, Douglas noted that out of Athens County's five school districts, only Alexander Local Schools and Athens City Schools do not meet federal income guidelines required to be able to receive funding so they provide free meals to all students.
"We're finding that students who are not on free and reduced-price lunches are not eating during the day," she said. "Those who pack their lunch, it's often not meeting their nutritional needs."
In one instance, Douglas ate with a group of first-graders. Their meals mostly consisted of "half-molded grapes, half a sandwich and no drink. We took them to the lunch line and got them something from the cafeteria."
Douglas said school meals are a basic need for every student to be able to learn and reach their full potential in the classrooms. Ohio's governor and Legislature could make a huge impact on the state's future by offering free breakfast and lunch every day.
“Especially here in rural Appalachia, where our kids already struggle to have a level playing field in so many ways, our kids can’t afford to have our state leaders fail to act on this urgent issue," she said. "Ohio lawmakers must act now to make sure every child is fed.”
With Athens County being one of Ohio's most poverty stricken counties, Alexander Local Schools have children whose families who work hard every day and are able to provide for their families but not much more.
"To come up with an extra $20 a week to feed their children at school, for the working poor, it's difficult," Douglas said.
Addressing hunger in schools isn't something that just impacts students, Guarino said. He noted that the school district currently has a total of about $7,000 in school meal debt that students have incurred. A community member's generous donation of $5,000 cut it down from $12,000.
He said the lunch debt amount is twice what is was the year before the pandemic.
"If a child has school lunch debt, sometimes we pull them out of the rotation or they'll avoid the lines altogether and sit quietly in the cafeteria or elsewhere in the school. That's not what I like to see," Guarino said.
As a child, Guarino dealt with food insecurity. He knows how a free lunch really helped his day.
He noted that the schools' cafeteria workers see the children's debt building. "It's terrible for the staff and the students."
"It is not their fault," Guarino said of the student's debt. "We should be able to feed them. Giving them their basic needs seems like a no-brainer."
For Alexander Local School District's staff it has been heartbreaking to see students who are unable to pa for their school lunches turned away from the food they need, Guarino said.
"Our dedicated cafeteria staff should never have to serve as both caring food service professionals and hard-hearted debt collectors,” he said.
One in six children in Ohio, and as many as one in four children in certain counties, lives in a household that faces hunger — that’s 413,000 kids across Ohio, said Katherine Ungar, a Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio Policy Associate
"School meals play an essential role in alleviating child hunger and improving child wellbeing," she said. "We hope lawmakers will prioritize our kids and school nutrition programs in this biennial budget by expanding critical access to school meals."
Unger wrote the “School Meals Support Ohio Student Health and Learning” white paper.
If implemented, the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio estimates universal school meals would cost the state about $200 million per year — $60 million for breakfast alone. "It's a foundational need, well worth every dollar," Unger said.
State Representative Jay Edwards, 94th District, who is chair of the Ohio House Finance Committee, spoke to the group and noted that every good policy starts with conversations like the one held at the virtual panel discussion.
He noted that, as a Nelsonville resident and as someone who has many teachers in his family, he know some children struggle with wondering where their next meal comes from.
He noted that the General Assembly is prioritizing school improvements this session.
"If you can't invest in children, you can't invest in anything. Legislators want to do these kinds of things," Edwards said of providing free school meals.
Working on solving the issue of students' hunger is a personal priority and one as a representative of rural Ohio, Edwards said.
"Great people work across our schools," he said. "(The state) is providing not-so-great people three meals a day. We can, at least, provide children two meals a day."
