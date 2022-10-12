Some of the claims in a lawsuit against the administrator of the Nelsonville Crackheads Facebook page have been settled, while others will head to a jury trial.
Judge George P. McCarthy ruled in favor of Korey Whitmore on Andrea Thompson-Hashman's defamation claim Tuesday in Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
One of Hashman's claims against Whitmore will be settled in a jury trial.
On Tuesday, McCarthy held that "there was no evidence" that Whitmore made any of the allegedly defamatory statements with "actual malice.” After reviewing evidence presented by both sides, he ruled that "reasonable minds, (even) viewing the summary judgment record most favorably to (Thompson-Hashman) could find only for (Whitmore)" on the defamation claim.
This is a follow-up to McCarthy’s ruling made on Sept. 28, in which he held that "the subject of nepotism is a general and legitimate matter of public concern,” and “was fair game for concern and commentary in Nelsonville when and after (Thompson-Hashman) was hired.”
In that same order, McCarthy held that there is admissible evidence showing both that Hashman and her father, former Nelsonville City Council member Greg Smith, had “discussed the potential for controversy” regarding nepotism, and “that others in the community raised questions before and after (Thompson-Hashman’s) hiring concerning (her father’s) involvement in her employment.”
“Because these issues of nepotism were ‘fair game for concern and commentary in Nelsonville,’ and because Thompson-Hashman could produce no evidence that Whitmore maliciously exceeded the boundaries of protected speech in making his comments, Hashman's defamation claim had to be dismissed as a matter of Ohio law,” said Andrew Geronimo, director of the First Amendment Clinic at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, in a written statement. The center is representing Whitmore.
“This is a win for free speech and for citizens' fundamental right to question and demand accountability from their public officials,” Geronimo said.
Also regarding the case, McCarthy ruled that Whitmore’s abuse to process claim should go to jury. The ruling is based on evidence that Hashman filed her defamation suit for the improper purpose of “muzzling and punishing Whitmore’s constitutionally protected speech,” Geronimo said.
Hashman has another claim left in the case for the spoliation of evidence, which was filed base on the allegation that some information contained in text messages produced in the case were improperly deleted.
“But she has not explained how any such information could possibly render Whitmore's speech unprotected by the constitution or how it otherwise possibly could have caused her any damages,” Geronimo said. “For all substantial purposes, her claims in this lawsuit have failed, and she now faces substantial liability in a jury trial on Whitmore's claim that she has abused the legal process to silence his speech.”
The jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 18-20 in Athens County Courthouse, courtroom A.
Also as part of the lawsuit, Hashman settled her case against Shannon Neff and Selective Insurance Company of America.
In return from releasing Neff and the company from any claims listed in the case, Hashman was paid $4,000 by Homeowners Insurance Company.
The documentation, which was signed July 18, 2022, notes that the settlement is “the compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim, and that the payment made is not to be construed as an admission of liability” on the part of Neff or the company. They “deny liability therefore and intend merely to avoid litigation.”
On April 23, 2020, Hashman filed a lawsuit against the Facebook page, “Nelsonville Crackheads,” alleging the page had publicizing libelous claims against her. Hashman worked as city council clerk since Nov. 12, 2018. The statements involved Hashman’s rate of pay during her tenure as council clerk specifically statements noting a seemingly sudden increase to her pay in January 2019 that did not appear to be authorized by the council.
Whitemore and Neff were named defendants as individuals in the case.
