A motion filed this week in the defamation case against the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page alleges that Plaintiff Andrea Thompson-Hashman’s legal counsel, Sierra Meek, attempted to conceal relevant information from the defense.
As the Messenger previously reported, the initial lawsuit filed by Hashman in April 2020 alleged that posts from the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page constituted defamation against her.
Page admins filed a counterclaim in July 2020 alleging that the initial lawsuit had little to do with Thompson-Hasman’s reputation in the community and was really designed to silence criticism of local government by swamping the CrackHeads page in legal fees, as the Messenger reported.
The Case Western Reserve University First Amendment Clinic is representing CrackHeads admins, including Korey Whitmore, pro-bono. The clinic is directed by attorney Andy Geronimo.
The latest motion in the case pertains to roughly 8,000 pages of ‘heavily redacted’ documents that Meek shared with the defense in response to a previous discovery request.
The motion states, however, “Instead of using proper redaction techniques like Adobe Acrobat’s built in Redaction tool, Plaintiff just covered the PDF text with black boxes. This does not prevent the underlying text from being easily searchable, copyable, moveable, and, in most instances, visible.”
The defense found that Meek attempted to redact many mentions of words clearly related to the case, such as “crackheads” and “Whitmore,” according to the motion.
The motion states, “Plaintiff made no legal arguments as to why this information should be redacted other than erroneously claiming the blacked-out information, which discusses Defendant by name and the very Facebook page at issue in this case, was somehow not ‘relevant.’ ”
The motion requests on Whitmore’s behalf that the Athens County Court of Common Pleas hold a hearing into the Plaintiff's conduct, described as a “serious breach.” The motion further requests that Hashman and Meek demonstrate why “they should not be sanctioned and/or held in contempt for appearing to willfully conceal information about issues at the heart of this lawsuit.”
The motion suggests that the conduct of Hashman’s counsel could constitute:
- "Failure to Provide Discovery," given the apparent attempt to withhold relevant information;
- "Frivolous Conduct," perhaps intended cause needless delays and increase the cost of litigation; and/or
- "Indirect Contempt of Court," given that the failure to comply with the initial discovery request could “obstruct the due and orderly administration of justice.”
Before issuing the motion, Geronimo attempted to contact Meek regarding the failed redactions in order to seek an explanation, suggesting, according to the motion, that Meek provide the defense with new documents, including all relevant information.
Geronimo told the Messenger, “I wish I didn’t have to bring it to the attention of the court, but I am concerned about it.”
As the Messenger previously reported, the initial incident that prompted the case occurred in January 2019, when Hashman received a modest raise in her position as council clerk, from $500 to $748 per month. The raise matched Hashman’s salary to that of the previous clerk, who had been in the position for nearly 20 years.
Posts on the Nelsonville CrackHeads page alleged that Hashman only received her raise due to corruption in the local government, as the Messenger reported. Hashman’s father is Greg Smith, the on-again, off-again city council member who has been the subject of repeated controversy.
Additionally, the Messenger reported that at the time of Hashman’s raise, Stephanie Wilson was acting auditor of the city. Wilson was indicted on multiple felony counts stemming from allegations of fabricating payroll records and the theft of over $40,000 from the city.
The CrackHeads page made multiple posts about Hashman’s raise, including a video of Hashman singing “intermixed with media clips of ‘vomiting’ and ‘degradation,” according to the initial defamation suit.
Geronimo and the defense have characterized the posts as constitutionally protected criticism of local government.
The Nelsonville CrackHeads page regularly posts content related to crime in the city, as well as memes and criticism of local government.
Meek’s office informed the Messenger that she would not comment on the case.
