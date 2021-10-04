The virtual Meet the Candidates Event for the Dover Township trustees race will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 pm. Candidates will each answer questions from the League. This event can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page. The recorded forum will be posted to the League’s webpage.
The virtual Meet the Candidates Event for the Troy Township trustees race will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 pm. Candidates will each answer questions from the League. This event can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page. The recorded forum will be posted to the League’s webpage.
