The public is invited to join a webinar conversation with Ohio State Representative Jay Edwards, House District 94, and the League of Women Voters of Athens County. The conversation takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 7-8 p.m., and will be moderated by League Member Chris Knisely. Representative Edwards will share his legislative priorities, views on current policy issues and address other topics submitted by the public.
The League asks the public to submit questions and topics to guide the discussion. Please send submissions to AthensAsks@gmail.com by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. The event can be viewed live on Zoom or Facebook and will be recorded for later viewing. Those who RSVP will receive a reminder email with the Zoom link just before the event. Details:
RSVP at https://bit.ly/RSVPEdwards
View live on Zoom at https://bit.ly/ConversationRepEdwards
View live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty
The recording will be posted on https://www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org
