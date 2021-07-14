OhioHealth has announced that LeeAnn Helber has been selected as the new president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
Helber is a local having graduated from Ohio University and resides in Logan, Ohio.
As a longtime healthcare employee, Helber began her career with OhioHealth in 2013 as the senior director of regional system development where she was responsible for all independent hospital relationships for the systems 47-county service area.
Prior to coming to OhioHealth, Helber worked at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan for 18 years serving as president and CEO from 2007 until 2013. Before becoming their president, she was the vice president of finance beginning in 2004.
“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new role,” said Helber. “Southeast Ohio is my home, so I’m thrilled to be able to give back and make a difference in the region where I put my roots. I’m looking forward to building relationships in the community and with our providers and associates to ensure that our patients have a great experience when they receive care at O’Bleness.”
Helber begins her new position on July 26 replacing previous president Mark Seckinger who announced his retirement in Febrauary.
“I am looking forward to all LeeAnn will bring to O’Bleness Hospital and southeast Ohio,” said Bruce Hagen, president of OhioHealth Regional Markets. “LeeAnn is a strong leader who is passionate about rural hospitals and understands the important role they play in the health and vitality of the communities they serve. This passion will help our system continue to grow and advance our deep commitment to provide quality care and an exceptional patient experience.”
