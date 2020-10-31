The pentagram of haunted cemeteries, centering on a dorm room where a student died. The stain of a dead woman, etched forever in the floor of a historic insane asylum. An angel statue in the West State Cemetery that individual’s swear has cried. A well-known beach where indigenous people may be buried.
It can’t be denied: Athens County has armfuls of legends, tales and otherworldly stories that have lived on for generations, and even more that have happened recently.
Lawrence Everett, an Athens County resident and author of “Ghostly Legends,” a collection of tales from the Southeastern Ohio region, knows that some tales tend to remain family legends, but some, with little explanation, grow beyond the confines of the region into a global treasure.
One such “treasure” is the Mothman, a shadowy figure with glowing red eyes said to reside in Point Pleasant, West Virginia and first reported on in 1966 by Athens Messenger reporter Mary Hyre.
On Aug. 18, 2020, at about 5:38 a.m., Athens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Strouds Run State Park for a red light shining across the lake and a bi-pedal creature thought to be 3-4 feet tall that walked near them. According to the report log, the callers “were uncertain as to what it was but did not believe it to be a person.”
The small Sheriff’s report sparked a storm of stories online, as individuals and groups speculated on why the light had appeared and what the creature could have been.
It’s not the first time strange happenings have been recorded at Strouds Run. Everett noted in a conversation in late September with local history and lore lovers, hosted by the Athens County Public Libraries, that the park was once occupied by Native Americans, and that old maps of the area show the beach as once being a burial ground. Two “Indian mounds” are also within the State Park’s boundaries, and many claim the park’s name originated from the last wild buffalo of the area, later named Stroud.
However, as happens with almost any strange occurrence, the rumors grow and stories start to have a life of their own. Everett, as a native of Southeast Ohio, has grown up with such stories, and after a series of events seemed to point him to recording the region’s tales, he published the stories in book format. Writing, Everett said, is not his strong suit. However, more and more individuals began to trust Everett with their own family legends, and he realized the stories needed preserving.
Everett began to seek out the legends for himself, but some were familiar to him. Simms Cemetery, where Judge Simms hung convicts from a tree until dead, and where Simms now roams, was a place where Everett and friends would hang out as youths. He said the tree branch where individuals hung from still bore scars from the ropes.
Simms Cemetery also marks one of the five cemeteries that forms a nearly perfect pentagram around the city of Athens, with the center of the star hovering over Wilson Hall. In the 1970s, a student in the dorm is said to have died “violently” after engaging in an occult ritual. The room was sealed, and later was remodeled from living quarters, Everett said. However, Everett noted that there are maps and tales that support evidence that the ground where Wilson Hall resides was once a Native American burial ground, while other evidence seems to support evidence that the area was actually a burial ground for the Ridges Mental Hospital.
However, other tales remain in existence by passing it down through the generations. Everett shared one such legend to the group who joined the Athens County Public Library event, noting areas near his property that gave even him, an experienced ghost hunter, an “eerie” feeling.
Everett spoke about one such ghost hunting adventure where he and a friend were driving down County Road 26, and something appeared in the roadway in front of their vehicle.
“Something went out in front of us about three feet off the ground,” Everett said. “We got the hell out of dodge after that.”
However, the stories are often just that — stories.
“That’s how it all gets started,” he said. “Back in the day, everyone was a lot more superstitious. There was radio, but no TV, and they told these stories to each other to pass the time. If they couldn’t explain something, well, that’s a ghost.”
He mentioned there’s a legend even on his family’s property — a light that shows up on rainy evenings.
“I wonder if it’s meant for certain people to see,” he mused, before noting he’s mostly a skeptic when it comes to ghost stories. “When you go over to that spot of the farm, it’s a little weird over there. But I’m thinking it’s St. Elmo’s Fire — there’s gas pockets under our property. But, my dad would have said something different.”
Everett, after publishing his first collection of local legends, became the go-to person for regional stories. Now, with an overwhelming number of compelling stories on his desk, he’s contemplating creating a second collection of the area’s stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.