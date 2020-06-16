Last Friday, the Wayne National Forest opened the Leith Run Recreation Area, located on the Athens Ranger District Marietta Unit. Leith Run and other developed campgrounds on the forest have been closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has caused a number of challenges and changes in how we normally conduct business. We understand the impacts these changes have had on our public and their plans,“ said Jason Reed, Athens District Ranger. “We are working hard to ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors by providing a clean and safe environment. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we work toward re-opening additional areas.”
All campsites at Leith Run must be reserved through recreation.gov. Reservations may be made up to one day in advance. Walk-ins will not be allowed this year. Leith Run picnic shelters, per state group gathering limits, and all other campgrounds and developed recreation facilities on the Wayne, National Forest remain closed, as stated in Closure Order.
On the Ironton Ranger District, campgrounds at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area (Oak Hill, Iron Ridge, and Pine Knob Campgrounds and Two Points Group Campground) remain closed due to repeated breaks and repairs in the main water line. The forest has received funding to replace the water line and is going through the steps necessary for complete replacement. Reservations through June 25 for the four Lake Vesuvius campgrounds are in the process of being cancelled and refunded.
The forest is considering options for future operations of Lake Vesuvius campgrounds without water. All campers who have made reservations this year at Lake Vesuvius will have the option to cancel their reservations and receive a full refund.
For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by District and location, visit www.fs.usda.gov/wayne/.
