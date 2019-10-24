Voters across Athens County will consider a pair of levies on the General Election ballot that would continue funding services for seniors and children.
Here is a closer look at the two levies and what the funds, if approved, would go toward.
Children Services
This 2.5-mill replacement levy would fund safety interventions for children living in Athens County, as well as the care and placement of children into temporary foster care.
The levy would raise a total of $2.76 million annually over its 10-year duration, costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $87.50 per year.
Robin Webb, public information officer at Athens County Children Services, provided some details on this year’s levy request. She noted that not all of the funds will go to foster care, but will also be used in all five school districts for safety and prevention programming, as well as the salaries of School Outreach Caseworkers, who are placed in every district.
She said that the increase to this year’s levy request is due to increases in the office’s expenses. These costs are higher because more children are being served.
Children Services spent $1.5 million on placement costs in 2013, but that number has since ballooned to $2.5 million in 2018.
“ACCS is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Webb said.
Senior Citizens Services
This 0.25-mill renewal levy will support meal services for seniors around Athens County. If passed, the levy will generate about $252,000 per year and the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $7.06 per year.
The levy is sponsored by the Athens County Commissioners, but funds are administered by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action.
Kelly Hatas, executive director of HAPCAP, wrote in an email to The Messenger that the levy will be used for the Home Delivered Meals and Senior Congregate Dining Meals programs. These services are offered up to three times a week for low-income seniors.
The service is meant to be more than a meal; Hatas said clients get a sense of feeling welcome and valued.
“We have quite a few people in this program who are mobility-impaired or actually home-bound (they are physically unable to leave their house),” Hatas wrote. “While delivering the meals, Meals on Wheels staff also visit with the client, provide a Wellness Check, and help secure items like free companion pet food/supplies and enrollment information for other senior-specific programs offered by HAPCAP.”
Senior Congregate Dining Site meals are free meals provided at the Athens Community Center every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, there is the Three Star Club for seniors in Glouster, which provides meals from 11 a.m. to noon for anyone who is 60 years or older. Beyond the free meals, site staff also plan seasonal parties, senior-specific activities and social events to help combat senior isolation and loneliness.
Hatas estimated the programs would provide over 157,000 meals over the course of the levy’s five-year run.
“I know every dollar counts nowadays,” Hatas wrote, “but this levy costs us so very little when we look at what it provides to our parents, grandparents, senior friends and neighbors ... I cannot imagine a community without this program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.