Athens County Emergency Medical Service is considering how much to increase an expiring one-mill, five-year levy that will be on the November ballot.
The Board of Commissioners and EMS representatives discussed the options during a meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The agency's levy is up for renewal this year and could be on the November ballot.
"It's hard to find full-time employees anymore," Chief Rick Callebs said. "The cost of utilities and medical supplies, they're basically eating us alive, and we're not seeing a significant increase in revenue."
Three levies provide 55% of Athens County EMS' budget, Callebs said during a previous commissioners' meeting. They total 2.5 mills. Patient billing covers the rest of the ACEMS budget. In 2022, patient billing collected $1,960,068.
EMS representatives will talk with Auditor Jill Davidson to see what revenue either a 0.5-mill or a one-mill increase will generate before talking with commissioners again about the levy.
IAFF Local 5126 President Rick Trask noted EMS needs more money to fund salaries to slow employee turnover and attract new staff.
"Within five years, 60% of our staff will be retirement eligible," he said. "If we want to keep providing the level of service that we currently do to the citizens of Athens County, we have to be wage competitive."
While the commissioners noted ACEMS employees' benefits packages are usually better than other ambulance services, EMS representatives said most young employees don't care about benefits.
"They're going to see dollar signs," Trask said of what young entry-level employees are looking for. "Lawrence County, as of July 1, will start paramedics at $19.61 an hour. ... The thing of it is, we have to figure out how to attract these people coming out of Hocking College, Columbus and the state that may want to do EMS as a career instead of firefighting."
Many areas, such as Columbus, have firefighters serving as EMS staff. Trask said their pay is often in the "six figures."
Some Athens County EMS employees are "ready to walk" because they can't afford to work in Athens County anymore, IAFF Local 5126 Vice President Steve Pallo said.
"We used to be kind of at the top of wages in the area, and we've fallen back to the bottom again," he said. "Other agencies are doing wage adjustments. They're doing increases to keep people. It's so competitive not throughout the nation that people are chasing money because everybody's in a staffing crisis. ... We just want to remain competitive."
Commission President Lenny Eliason noted that the union and EMS administration must remind its members of the advantages of working at Athens County EMA.
Someone may get a $40-per-hour job that doesn't have any benefits, but the benefits add value.
"That $40-an-hour job (without benefits) equals what you're making now with your benefits," Eliason said.
Athens County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
