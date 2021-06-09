Several events to celebrate Pride Month were announced by The Ohio University LGBT center on Tuesday. The events will be mostly virtual, with one in-person screening.
Dr. Jan Huebenthal, assistant director of the LGBT Center, highlighted two particular events in a press release. One is titled “Transgender Equality with Equality Ohio” and will take place virtually on Friday, June 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. The event will feature advocacy organization Equality Ohio, and participants will learn about some of the issues the trans community faces and how they can support trans-identified people in their own communities.
The other event highlighted takes place on Tuesday, June 15, from 5-7 p.m. and is the premiere of an episode of the Avant-Grad podcast featuring David Collins. Collins, a 1989 OU alumnus, is a six-time Emmy Award producer and creator of the Netflix series Queer Eye and the voguing competition show Legendary on HBO Max.
“We hope that our events will highlight the incredible diversity of our community while also showing pathways to advocacy, inclusion and support,” Huebenthal said.
Huebenthal said Pride Month is an opportunity for the OU community to support LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff and alumni whether they have come out or not. Pride Month also serves as a reminder that many LGBTQ+ people still face prejudice in many workplaces and communities.
“We feel lucky to be part of a University that is such a consistent champion of diversity and inclusion – and not just during Pride Month,” Huebenthal said.
Other events taking place for Pride Month include:
- LGBTQ+ Equality and Experiences in Europe, Thursday, June 10, 4-5 p.m.
- LGBTQ+ Equality and Experiences in Australia, Friday, June 11, 2-3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 15, 6-7 p.m.
- Pride Month SpeakOUT Panel Thursday, June 17, 3-4:30 p.m.
- In-person screening of Paris is Burning at Athena Cinema Thursday, June 17, 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending the virtual events should visit https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4ShP5SGtvRUwH0W to RSVP.
